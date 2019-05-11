Aaron Bummer has been White Sox’ best reliever since April call-up

Chicago White Sox's Aaron Bummer against the Baltimore Orioles during of a baseball game Monday, April 29, 2019, in Chicago. | Mark Black/Associated Press

TORONTO — After starting the season in the minors, left-hander Aaron Bummer has been the Sox’ best relievers over the last two weeks.

Bummer was called-up from Class AAA Charlotte April 28 in place of Nate Jones, who was put on the injured list with a flexor pronator strain in his right forearm.

In six appearances, Bummer has allowed just two hits and has recorded nine strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. He most recently threw a hitless ninth inning Friday against the Blue Jays.

Manager Rick Renteria said Bummer has had an “air of confidence” to him.

“Bumm’s been throwing the ball extremely well,” Renteria said. “He’s attacking the strike zone. He looks like he’s trusting himself a lot more.

“Hopefully it continues and he continues to help us in a role that we use him which is anytime that we’re in trouble.”

Bummer said the immediate success he’s had since his call-up has been a boost in confidence.

“I’m pretty locked in right now,” he said. “It’s an absolute great start for me.”

Now the question is can Bummer sustain it?

Bummer said his goal is to remain consistent for the rest of the season, though it might be unrealistic to keep his 0.00 ERA over the next five months.

Led by Bummer, the bullpen has been coasting as of late. Since Monday, the Sox relievers own a combined 2.08 ERA (3 ER/13 IP), while fanning 12 batters.

Eyes on Tilson

Charlie Tilson has been through a lot since he was traded to the Sox in 2016. The outfielder had a severe hamstring injury, which resulted in a surgery. Then, he battled various lower-body injuries, including a broken ankle which made him miss the entire 2017 season.

But Tilson isn’t one to feel sorry for himself.

“Everyone goes through those things,” he said. “I feel like I was able to learn from it and I’m stronger because of it. When I’m out there competing, it’s just a mission for me to win the game.”

At spring training, Renteria noticed Tilson was a lot more confident and aggressive with his swing. The Sox skipper told Tilson he could see him back in the big leagues.

Tilson’s call-up came up last month, and he’s been putting together strong at-bats.

Entering Saturday’s game, Tilson is hitting .353 (6-for-17) and has two stolen bases. Even Friday when he flew out to the warning track to end the game, Renteria praised Tilson for making solid contact and driving the ball hard.

“He’s made some adjustments,” Renteria said. “You have to give him credit. He was down a long time with that hamstring injury and he’s put on some muscle, he’s feeling good and strong, his approach is really solid and he’s able to put some good swings on pitches and he’s able to drive the ball really well.”

Put it on the board

Second baseman Yolmer Sanchez hit his first home run of the season. It was a solo shot to left field in the third inning.

Sanchez, who had eight homers last season, is hitting .221 with four extra-base hits.