Aaron Lynch’s ailing hamstring another reminder that he’s a wild card for Bears

For Bears outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, two years spent doing very little for the 49ers and facing old questions about himself — from his fitness to his dedication to his competitiveness – does serve as motivation. Even though, Lynch won’t say so at first.

“I have nothing to prove to them,” Lynch said during minicamp this week. “I’m not here to prove anybody right or wrong. I’m here to do what I can for me, my team and my family.

“But when we play them, I do want to whoop the … [he paused] … out of them. You know what I’m saying? I really want to get after them.”

The 49ers host the Bears on Dec. 23. By that time, the Bears will know if signing Lynch was money well spent in free agency.

Bears outside linebacker Aaron Lynch. (AP)

Lynch suffered a hamstring injury during minicamp. It was a reminder of how thin the Bears are at outside linebacker, but also how Lynch can be viewed as the wild card of the group. He also hurt his ankle and missed time during voluntary minicamp earlier in April.

Are the Bears counting too much on a player who played sparingly for a bad 49ers team during the past two seasons? Are they relying too much on his one-season connection with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio?

“It’s amazing,” Lynch said of being reunited with Fangio. “I mean, he’s the one who gave me a shot in the league, as I came out with problems and stuff like that. He really believed in me. I did pretty well with him.”

Always the realist, Fangio acknowledged in May that Lynch had much to prove to him.

“He’s had a checkered career to say the least,” Fangio said. “But there has been some display of talent throughout his career at times. Hopefully, we can get that to be more consistent.”

The Bears hope the construction of Lynch’s contract helps serve as motivation. It’s a one-year deal that’s worth as much as $4 million, but it includes $31,250 in per-game bonuses based on him being active.

The Bears need Lynch, who is only 25, to more be more than merely a contributor after saying goodbye to veterans Pernell McPhee, Willie Young and Lamarr Houston. Lynch still was their top defensive target in free agency.

Returning outside linebackers Leonard Floyd, Sam Acho and Isaiah Irving accounted for only 7 ½ of the Bears’ 42 sacks last season. Expectations also should be tempered for sixth-round pick Kylie Fitts in his first season.

“We really feel like he’s going to bring a dimension to our team that we’re excited about, a really good complement to Leonard,” outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley said.

Again, the Bears’ faith in Lynch is rooted in his relationship with Fangio. As a rookie, Lynch made six sacks for Fangio in 2014. It was Fangio’s last season with the 49ers.

Before Lynch hurt his hamstring, Fangio sounded encouraged by Lynch’s performance and work ethic during the offseason program.

“It’s been good,” Fangio said. “It hasn’t been perfect by any means. I think he’s in a good spot emotionally, mentally. He’s fired up, ready to go to take advantage of this opportunity. But he has to be a more disciplined guy play after play after play and not be inconsistent in that area.”

Seeing Fangio work with Lynch firsthand, Staley said that Lynch fits into a defense that returns players with starting experience at every position.

“He was on a successful defense in San Francisco, so he was around a lot of good players,” Staley said. “He knows what a good defense looks like, what a good outside linebacker looks like.

“But so much of anything is being around people that can make you better. Him coming here, I think that he feels like he can be himself and all the best qualities that he has can really shine.”