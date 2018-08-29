Aaron Rodgers agrees to 4-year contract extension with Packers: reports

Aaron Rodgers won’t be leaving Green Bay anytime soon. The superstar quarterback has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with the Packers that locks him in through 2023 and pushes his guaranteed money over $100 million, reports NFL Network.

The total payout for Rodgers over the next six years will be in the $176-180 million range with roughly $103 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. He’ll receive $67 million before the end of the calendar year and over $80 million by March 2019. The deal will be signed “any day now,” per Bleacher Report.

Talks between Rodgers and the Packers have been a major story this offseason given he had only two years remaining on his previous contract. Even at age 34, Rodgers is one of the premier players in the league, and Green Bay’s struggles without him last season reinforced its need to retain him for the long haul.

The new deal will make Rodgers, a two-time NFL MVP, the highest-paid player in football. Specific year-to-year details on the pact aren’t known yet, and NFL contracts are often quite complicated, but NFL Network reported there will be incentives that Rodgers can reach each year to increase his compensation.

There’s little doubt that Rodgers is one of the best players in the league when healthy. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler who has driven Bears fans crazy for a decade. During his last full season in 2016, he put up a league-leading 40 touchdowns against just six interceptions.