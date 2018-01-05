Report: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick spotted on a date

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick reportedly were seen together at a restaurant near Green Bay. (Getty Images)

When we last checked on Aaron Rodgers, he was making the day of a young Bears fan he happened to bump into in Chicago.

Well, it seems the Green Bay Packers quarterback was recently making the day — or vice versa — of someone else very famous.

Rodgers, 34, was spotted on a date with race car driver Danica Patrick, 35, at Chives Restaurant near Green Bay, according to a report by Terez Owens.

Patrick ended a five-year relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in December.

Since splitting up with longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn in April, Rodgers has been linked to a few different women.

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn split after three years together – NY Daily News https://t.co/NaIRZidKEM — WX11@5 (@walterdelbono) October 9, 2017

In May, the quarterback played golf with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Leonardo DiCaprio ex-girlfriend Kelly Rorhbach.

In August, Rodgers was seen dining with Marie Margolius, a former soccer player from Harvard.

Over the holidays, Rodgers and Patrick reportedly enjoyed more than just the butternut squash ravioli or some of the other cuisine at the fine-dining restaurant.

From TerezOwens.com:

An onlooker said that Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other.

Patrick announced in November that she’ll be retiring this year after she races in the Daytona 500 next month and the Indianapolis 500 in May.

When Patrick, a Beloit, Wisconsin, native, was approached by Blast about her recent “date” with Rodgers, the driver played coy and simply smiled.