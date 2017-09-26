Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ex-Bears TE Martellus Bennett ‘inspiring’

Former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett has 11 catches for 102 yards in his first year with the Packers. He’s done even more off the field, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday.

“Little things have surprised me in the best way,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “He’s been a fantastic teammate for us. I think he really feels comfortable here. He has a position of leadership and he’s made the most of it. …

“I think that’s been the most – surprising isn’t the right word, I would say inspiring — to watch him go about his business and to be the kind of teammate he’s been so far.”

The Bears play Bennett and the Packers on Thursday. It marks their first regular-season reunion since the Bears traded him to the Patriots two years ago, though the Bears played a preseason game in New England last year.