Bears knock Packers QB Aaron Rodgers out of game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Bears knocked Aaron Rodgers out of the season opener Sunday.

The Packers quarterback grabbed his left knee and had to be tended to by team staffers after being sacked by Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris about six minutes into the second quarter. He eventually walked off under his own power — and went right into the team’s injury tent. He eventually was carted to the Packers locker room.

At halftime, the team said he was questionable to return because of a knee injury. But he jogged out of the tunnel for the third quarter, threw on the sideline and entered the game with 9:10 to play in the frame.

Rodgers had been replaced by DeShone Kizer, who the Packers traded for during the offseason after he started for the Browns during his rookie year.

Rodgers struggled against the Bears’ pass rush. He was sacked twice in the first half and completed 3-of-7 passes for 13 yards, gaining only one first down through the team’s first 14 offensive plays.

Rodgers has been knocked out by the Bears at home before — in 2013, edge rusher Shea McClellin broke the Packers quarterback’s collarbone in an eventual 27-20 Bears win.