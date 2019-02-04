Aaron Rodgers says he won’t undergo offseason knee surgery

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be undergoing surgery this offseason to address knee issues that plagued him throughout the 2018 campaign. The former MVP told NFL Network before the NFL Honors show Saturday that he had opted for a different recovery process that doesn’t involve going under the knife.

“My body feels really good,” Rodgers said, via the Packers’ team website. “Instead of getting surgery postseason, decided to kind of go through a different routine with my knee than I’ve done in the past, and I’m feeling really, really good. Got a concussion the last game, that’s cleared up. I’m feeling really good.

“I’m getting back into my workout routine, but the first month of the offseason is a lot about yoga and traveling.”

Rodgers’ status looms over the Packers given the star quarterback’s importance to their offense. The team changed head coaches for the first time in over a decade, hiring Matt LaFleur to replace Mike McCarthy, in the hopes of putting Rodgers in a position to rebound from a disappointing season.

It’s been a busy offseason for Rodgers, who has already traveled to New Zealand and Hawaii in addition to his appearance at the award show in Atlanta. According to the Packers’ website, the team is set to start its offseason program on April 1.