Abreu homers, White Sox rally to defeat Rangers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox appeared headed toward an uneventful, sleepy loss Wednesday. But Jose Abreu, hanging around till the eighth inning for a fourth at-bat, clubbed his first homer of the spring — a two-run shot against Ariel Jurado — and three batters later minor league catching prospect Seby Zavala (2-for-2) drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single.

The Sox improved to 4-2 in Cactus League play.

For starters: Lucas Giolito pitched two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk. He touched 95 mph, a tick or so higher than what he featured during his seven-game run at the end of the 2017 season, and was pleased with how he located a sharp curveball.

“I’d say that for the first outing it was pretty solid,” Giolito said. “Some of my pitches were working really well. I know what I did wrong on a few. It was a little fast, first one out a little adrenaline going, working a little too fast. Good one to build off of. Lot to take away and build on for the next one.”

Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning Wednesday.

Prospect watch: Left-hander Ian Clarkin (Frazier-Robertson-Kahnle trade) looked sharp in 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Dylan Cease (Jose Quintana trade) threw a fastball past Isiah Kiner-Falefa to finish the eighth and pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing one single. Cease touched 98 mph on the scoreboard gun.

First baseman Casey Gillaspie dropped a routine throw that led to an unearned run for Giolito but he had a deep double to center and an RBI single in three at-bats.

On deck: White Sox at Reds, Goodyear, Reynaldo Lopez vs Michael Lorenzen , 2:05. (B game vs. Padres in Peoria)