Abreu homers, White Sox rally to defeat Rangers

Baseball 02/28/2018, 05:15pm
Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox appeared headed toward an uneventful, sleepy loss Wednesday. But Jose Abreu, hanging around till the eighth inning for a fourth at-bat, clubbed his first homer of the spring — a two-run shot against Ariel Jurado — and three batters later minor league catching prospect Seby Zavala (2-for-2) drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single.

The Sox improved to 4-2 in Cactus League play.

For starters: Lucas Giolito pitched two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk. He touched 95 mph, a tick or so higher than what he featured during his seven-game run at the end of the 2017 season, and was pleased with how he located a sharp curveball.

“I’d say that for the first outing it was pretty solid,” Giolito said. “Some of my pitches were working really well. I know what I did wrong on a few. It was a little fast, first one out a little adrenaline going, working a little too fast. Good one to build off of. Lot to take away and build on for the next one.”

Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning Wednesday.

Prospect watch: Left-hander Ian Clarkin (Frazier-Robertson-Kahnle trade) looked sharp in 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Dylan Cease (Jose Quintana trade) threw a fastball past Isiah Kiner-Falefa to finish the eighth and pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing one single. Cease touched 98 mph on the scoreboard gun.

First baseman Casey Gillaspie dropped a routine throw that led to an unearned run for Giolito but he had a deep double to center and an RBI single in three at-bats.

On deck: White Sox at Reds, Goodyear, Reynaldo Lopez vs Michael Lorenzen , 2:05. (B game vs. Padres in Peoria)

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

Working overtime: Mitch Trubisky 'obsessed with being great' for Bears
Bears general manager Ryan Pace warning about 'reckless' spending is rich
Five things we learned from Bears GM Ryan Pace at the NFL Scouting Combine – Chicago Sun-Times
CPS board votes to close Englewood high schools, elementary school in South Loop