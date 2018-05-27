Abreu “knows better” so Moncada listens

Yoan Moncada offered another reminder on his 23rd birthday why it’s good to have Jose Abreu around.

“He’s always giving me advice on what to do, what not to do,’’ Moncada said Sunday of Abreu, 31, his fellow Cuban countryman and the White Sox’ top star. About baseball and off the field. And that’s important. I’m a young guy and he’s a veteran. He knows better.”

Also good about Abreu: his offense. He was batting .380/.426/.641 with 15 doubles, three homers, 18 RBI and 1.067 OPS in May going into the Sox game against the Tigers Sunday. His 15 doubles in May are the most in the month in club history, and his 19 two-baggers lead the majors this season.

Abreu’s consistency at the plate is something Moncada has marveled at as he goes about establishing himself as a major league hitter in his first full season. Moncada is batting .253/.337/.463 with seven homers, 19 RBI and four stolen bases in 41 games.

Yoan Moncada (10) and Jose Abreu (79) laugh together before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Friday, May 25, 2018. (AP)

He wants and expects more.

“Things probably haven’t unfolded completely as I’ve wanted to or as I know I can do it,’’ he said, speaking through a translator, “but it’s part of the process. I have to be patient. I know I have more to show, to put on display.’’

Moncada has a patient approach, a good hitting eye for a young player and 19 walks as a consequence. He has also struck out 61 times, something he says he’s not beating himself up over.

“I’m not real concerned about the strikeouts, especially this being my first full year in the majors,’’ he said. “I don’t want to worry about that now. I will focus more next year on correcting that aspect but for now I just want to think about being better all around.’’

While Moncada relies on his athleticism to carry him defensively, the coaching staff stays after him to “have a sense of urgency getting rid of the ball and making sure his feet continue to move,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

“He looks more and more comfortable out there and he’s going to get better,’’ Renteria said. “He can make the spectacular play. As he understands how important those fundamentals are, he’s going to be a really good second baseman.’’

Abreu, a tireless worker, has led by example in that regard. Abreu is also OK with having fun and Moncada, who made a subtle “blow the smoke off the pistol and put it back in the holster” motion in Detroit Friday, has bought in.

“This is a game,’’ Moncada said. “You need to have fun. If you go 0-for-5 or 0-for-10 you need to find ways to keep the game fun. It’s the only way to go through it.’’

Davidson DL stint possible

Designated hitter Matt Davidson missed his fifth consecutive game with back spasms, and Renteria was not ruling out the disabled list for the team’s home run leader.

“We want to re-evaluate later in the day and check him in morning [Monday],” Renteria said. “Is there an outside possibility? Su