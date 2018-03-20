Abreu, Smith leave White Sox game with injuries

Baseball 03/20/2018, 05:44pm
Sun-Times Staff
email

First baseman Jose Abreu and catcher Kevan Smith left the White Sox’ Cactus League game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Abreu with a tight left hamstring and Smith with a sprained left ankle.

Abreu, the Sox’ top hitter, is day-to-day. Smith, who was vying with Omar Narvaez for the backup catcher’s job, will be re-evaluated Wednesday. X-rays taken on Smith’s ankle were negative.

Spring training in Arizona concludes Sunday, and opening day March 29 in Kansas City is  nine days away.

The Sox defeated the Rangers 10-0. Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out four. Giolito’s spring ERA is 2.04.

Jose Abreu fouls off a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

Second baseman Yoan Moncada had two hits, including a double, and three RBI for the Sox.

 

 

