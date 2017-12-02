Accumulating talent is just step one for these rebuilding Bulls

Fred Hoiberg wants them to sting a little bit.

Eighteen times over and counting heading into Monday night’s home clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“They should hurt,’’ the Bulls coach said of the 18 losses through the first 21 games of the regular season. “But as soon as they’re over it’s about getting ready for the next one.’’

The fine line Hoiberg is currently trying to walk with this young roster? Don’t ever become accepting of these losses, but know that there will be improvement. There will be better days.

“The important thing is to take a step in the right direction,’’ Hoiberg said.

Maybe they have the last two games.

There was the 111-110 last-second loss in Denver on Thursday, and then another one-point defeat a night later against the Kings at the United Center. Considering some of the embarrassing finishes against the likes of the Warriors and the Jazz, well, progress.

But while the focus of this rebuild is in the early stages of simply accumulating talent, the second step might be just as important and even more difficult.

Learning how to win NBA games is almost an art form.

There have been plenty of young rosters throughout the Association the past few seasons that have looked good on paper from a talent standpoint, but still given their coach nightly headaches because of their inability to finish games.

Heck, point guard Kris Dunn was a part of one last season in Minnesota, playing with the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but only having a 31-51 record to show for it. All kinds of young talent, but not a clue on how to finish.

So what did Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau do this past offseason?

Sent Dunn, Zach LaVine and a swapping of draft picks to the Bulls for veteran Jimmy Butler, and then added veterans Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague and Jamal Crawford.

Minnesota has the looks of a playoff team these days, while Dunn and LaVine are back to the drawing board on learning how to win.

“It’s definitely tough,’’ Dunn said, when discussing that step of learning how to win consistently. “We’re young, and when the fourth quarter comes in big games we’re still out there just playing instead of thinking about the game, seeing what’s going on, seeing who has the matchup, and that’s where vets come in.

“I think having a vet on teams, they know how to win games. I always say that in this league it’s hard to win games. We’ve seen [the last few losses]. It’s tough.’’

And not exactly relief in sight anytime soon, either.

After hosting the Cavs, the Bulls are off to Indiana and Charlotte – two teams with winning records at home. Then it’s a three-game homestand against the Knicks, Celtics and Jazz. In other words, the eight-game losing streak might have growing power.

“Yeah, it is important and it’s definitely something we can learn from,’’ Hoiberg said of petting his young roster to play with more poise in crunch time. “Hopefully we can be better in these types of [late-game] situations. It’s a great learning opportunity for a young team and hopefully we’ll be better to finish off the game for the next time.’’