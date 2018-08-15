Still-achy Cubs closer Brandon Morrow expects to throw from mound this weekend

Whether Brandon Morrow can completely eliminate the discomfort in his lower biceps this season, the Cubs closer plans to be back in time to help the team close out a playoff spot.

And the next big step could come this weekend with his first try at throwing from a mound since he pitched through the soreness the final week before the All-Star break.

“It’s just kind of a deep thing that’s just sticking around. I can’t put my finger on it,” said Morrow, who went on the disabled list when the pain didn’t go away through the break. “I think the muscle is healed though. So throwing around some discomfort is going to be OK. I’m going to see if it’s good when I continue to stretch it out.”

Morrow, who missed most of the 2014, ’15 and ’16 seasons with forearm, finger and shoulder injuries, spent almost two weeks on the DL last month because of back tightness.

This is the first time he has experienced an issue in the lower biceps, near the inside of the elbow.

But he said he’s not concerned that he could be out the rest of the season.

“No, I’m feeling good right now throwing,” he said. “I’m going to be off the mound this weekend; [that’s] the plan. So everything’s good right now.”

The club has put no timeline on any of the rehab process.

Manager Joe Maddon said he has heard reports from the medical staff of improvement but doesn’t know what that means in terms of a next step or when Morrow might be ready to throw competitively.

“I don’t know enough when it comes to that stuff to be overtly concerned or not,” Maddon said, adding that he plans to be especially careful with Morrow’s workload when the right-hander returns.

“He’s had a history with different things, and that’s just who he is,” Maddon said. “My concern is that he gets well and then comes back to us.”