Adam L. Jahns: Analyzing Bears and their QB dilemma after 1-3 start

The good news is, the Bears didn’t lose Sunday.

They did, however, continue their soul-searching after Thursday’s blowout loss in Green Bay, a 1-3 start to the season and a quarterbacking disaster that seems to have reached critical mass.

Sun-Times’ Bears expert Adam L. Jahns breaks down the first quarter of the season:

The Bears’ quarterback situation hasn’t worked because …

Bears fans are calling for rookie Mitch Trubisky to start at quarterback. (Getty)

Mike Glennon hasn’t worked out. It’s that simple. He’s created the untenable situation the Bears currently are in by committing eight turnovers. Sure, losing receiver Cam Meredith and Kevin White didn’t help his cause. The Bears’ offense had to abruptly change. But his physical limitations and slow decision-making are obvious. He’s limiting the offense.

Has Mike Glennon gotten a fair shake?

Absolutely. He was given an entire camp, three preseason starts and four full regular-season games to establish himself as the Bears’ starter. One could argue that a fair competition is what Glennon really needed, then against he could have lost it. Glennon was named the unquestioned starter, but he played his best when Mitch Trubisky got first-team in the exhibition game against the Titans.

Is Mitch Trubisky ready? Does it matter?

Really, there’s no way of telling if Trubisky is ready until he actually plays in a real game. Practice is practice. His success surely will fluctuate from week to week. He’s a rookie. Ups and downs should be expected. At least, when Trubisky is making mistakes, they’re being made while he gains experience.

The most disturbing part of the Bears’ start …

It’s how they’re losing. All of it is too reminiscent of the previous two seasons — turnovers on offense; breakdowns in the secondary; an endless amount of serious injuries; ineffective quarterback play. The Bears are beating themselves again and again.

The Bears biggest challenge moving forward will be …

Well, it depends. If Trubisky takes over at quarterback, the expectations for the entire team will be different. The offense will be different. And that means the challenges for him and the team will be different. Let’s get to that point first.