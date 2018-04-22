Adam L. Jahns: Whom the Bears should draft with their first-round pick Thursday

Along with Sun-Times experts Patrick Finley and Mark Potash, Adam L. Jahns breaks down who the Bears should take in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft, who will be selected in front of them, and why:

ADAM L. JAHNS’ DRAFT

Browns — Sam Darnold, USC QB Giants — Saquon Barkley, Penn State RB Jets — Josh Rosen, UCLA QB Browns — Bradley Chubb, N.C. State edge rusher Broncos — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma QB Colts — Denzel Ward, Ohio State CB Buccaneers — Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame G

At No. 8, the Bears will take …

Roquan Smith, Georgia LB

Roquan Smith runs during Georgia's pro day. (AP)

If Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen still is available, general manager Ryan Pace should make sure his phone is charged.

But if the Bears stick with the No. 8 selections, this is a decision that comes down to Smith, Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. They’re three high-character players that ooze potential.

At 6-1 and 236 pounds, Smith isn’t as physically imposing as Edmunds, who is 6-5 and 253 pounds. But ideal measurables can be an overrated attribute for players.

Smith’s instincts, sideline-to-sideline speed and tenacity should remind defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of Patrick Willis, an All-Pro stalwart in the middle of his elite 49ers defenses. NFL.com still lists Willis, who last played in 2014, as 6-1 and 240 pounds.

Phil Savage, an analyst for Alabama and the executive director of the Senior Bowl, offered a lofty comparison for Smith, too.

“The kid is a reincarnation of a Ray Lewis, who we drafted in Baltimore when I was there in 1996,” Savage said during an interview earlier this month on SiriusXM.

“He’s got passion, energy, burst, acceleration. He makes players around him better. Roquan elevated the play of those around him, and they became a very salty defense this past season. That really helped carry them to the national championship game. And Roquan Smith was the guy in the middle of all that action. I just love him as a player.”

Savage was the Ravens’ director of college scouting when they drafted Lewis, who also is listed as 6-1 and 240 pounds on NFL.com, with the 26th overall pick in 1996. The 49ers drafted Willis with the No. 11 pick in 2007.

The knock on Smith is that he needs to take on blocks better. But good coaching can solve that. Critics said the same about Bears Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, too.

As talented as Fitzpatrick and Edmunds are, some uncertainty accompanies them. For Fitzpatrick, it’s deciding where he fits best in the secondary after he played everywhere at Alabama.

More questions, though, seem to follow Edmunds. It starts with his instincts. Is Edmunds’ potential as a pass rusher worth accepting that he’s not as instinctive as Smith in the middle?

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock described Smith and Florida State safety Derwin James as two of the safest picks in the draft when asked to compare them to Edmunds.

“I think his upside is higher than those other kids, but I think his floor is lower,” Mayock said of Edmunds in a recent conference call. “I’m not sure what you’re getting with him at the end of the day.”