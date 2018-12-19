Addison Russell’s ex-wife reveals details of domestic violence by Cubs shortstop

Jarring details of Cubs shortstop Addison Russell’s physical abuse of his ex-wife, revealed publicly by her for the first time Wednesday, has reignited public backlash over Russell’s continued employment with the Cubs but is expected to have little bearing on his status with the club or future eligibility with Major League Baseball.

If anything, the details offered by Melisa Reidy in a lengthy interview with the baseball website Expanded Roster underscore MLB’s justification for suspending Russell for 40 games under its domestic violence policy after an investigation of more than a year. He has 28 games remaining to serve at the start of the 2019 season.

The specifics were not news to either MLB or the Cubs, who reached out to Reidy and others in the aftermath of the league investigation in their own fact-finding efforts and to seek input for their decision on how to proceed internally with Russell.

Russell, 24, is participating in a league-mandated therapy and education program and has hired a personal therapist as well.

Russell

The Cubs tendered him a contract last month and have supported his rehabilitation efforts while vowing to monitor his progress and hold him accountable for future behavior.

Team president Theo Epstein has repeatedly said the club accepts part of the responsibility for what happened on its watch and that “the most important thing going forward is to be part of the solution and to focus on making this a better place.”

Said Epstein early last month: “Before he can play another game in a Cubs uniform, we need to know that he’s serious about self-improvement and has grown to the point where he can represent the club well.”

The incidents detailed by Melisa Reidy in a published report Wednesday include chasing and tackling her on pavement and another time grabbing her by her shirt and “throwing her across the room and onto the ground.”

Reidy had referenced emotional and physical abuse in a September blog post and subsequent ESPN interview, but the details weren’t disclosed until publication of her more recent interview Wednesday.

The interview was published less than 24 hours after a previous girlfriend – the mother of Russell’s daughter – alleged in a social media post years-old demeaning conversations and attempts to avoid child support. None of that is covered under baseball’s policies governing off-field behavior and some of it is disputed.

She was one of many potential witnesses contacted during MLB’s investigation, and her input was not believed to have affected the eventual decision to suspend Russell for 40 games.

Among Reidy’s accounts in the Expanded Roster interview was an incident on a team charter and multiple incidents involving enraged behavior around their son.

Among the excerpts: