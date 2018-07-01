Addison Russell leaves Cubs game after collision with Javier Baez

For the second straight day, a Cubs player was removed early.

Shortstop Addison Russell departed after colliding with third baseman Javier Baez during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the Twins. Russell and Baez were both going for an Eduardo Escobar pop-up down the third-base line when the two ran into each other. Russell ended up making the catch but appeared to get the worst of the incident, as Baez remained in the game and moved to short.

David Bote took over at third.

Russell had an RBI single in the fourth for the Cubs.