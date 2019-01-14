Addison Russell won’t be at Cubs Convention this weekend

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell walks off the field after making the final out of a game against the Cardinals on June 17 in St Louis. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

As expected, troubled shortstop Addison Russell won’t be at Cubs Convention this weekend.

Other current players that aren’t expected to attend the three-day fan festival at the Sheraton Grand Chicago — which begins Friday at 6 p.m. — include first baseman Anthony Rizzo, right-hander Tyler Chatwood and left-hander Jon Lester.

Russell is currently serving a 40-game suspension stemming from an investigation by Major League Baseball into physical and emotional abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy. He’ll serve the final 29 games at the start of the 2019 season.

Team president Theo Epstein said in November that the Cubs promised to hold Russell accountable and are monitoring his off-the-field progress as he attends a league-mandated therapy and education program. Russell, whom the Cubs signed to a one-year, $3.4 million deal with several rare roster bonuses worth as much as $600,000, also apologized for his past behavior.

For a full list of expected attendees and information on this weekend’s event, go here.