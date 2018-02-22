After 57 straight starts, Robin Lopez accepts inactive role in Bulls’ rebuild

Bulls center Robin Lopez (right, defending his brother Brook in a game against the Nets on Oct. 31 in New York), had started all 57 games this season before being inactive for Thursday night's game against the 76ers. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

This is a bend in the road, but not the end of the road for Robin Lopez.

The 29-year-old Bulls center will play in the NBA again, and he hopes it will be with the Bulls. But for now, with a rebuild in full-swing, Lopez accepted his role of stepping aside like the team player he is.

After starting all 57 games this season and 138-of-139 games in two seasons in Chicago, Lopez was inactive Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers, as the Bulls seek to evaluate 6-10 Cristiano Felicio and 6-9 Noah Vonleh.

“It was rough for me. [But] I get it. I understand it,” Lopez said. “I always want to be out there playing on the court. That’s what I enjoy, especially with these guys. But I’m excited to watch these guys give it a go from the bench.”

Lopez was averaging a career-high 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and shooting 52.7 percent from the field in 28 minutes a game this season. At 29, he still could be in the team’s plans for next season. So in retrospect, he was not ready to contemplate whether it would have been better if the Bulls had traded him before the deadline.

“That’s hard for me to talk about because I don’t know the situation I could have been in had I been traded,” Lopez said. “I want to be playing obviously, but we’ve got a great group of guys here. I’m healthy right now. And I think this squad has a bright future and I think I can be a part of that.”

Back-to-back Zach?

Hoiberg indicated that Zach LaVine still will not play in back-to-back games until further notice. The Bulls play at Brooklyn and Charlotte next Monday-Tuesday.

LaVine, who averaged 31 minutes per game heading into Thursday night’s game, said he is

“always ready” to play in every game. But he understands why the team is being cautious.

“I don’t know how much control I’ve got in that. But I always want to play,” he said. “There’s no reason I want to sit out. I sat out enough games this year. It might be a little above my head, though.”

Noah’s arc

Hoiberg seemed intrigued by newcomer Noah Vonleh, the 6-9, 245-pound center who was acquired from the Trailblazers for the rights to center Milovan Rakovic on Feb. 8. Vonleh scored six points on 2-of-4 three-point shooting in the waning minutes of a 124-108 blowout victory over the Bulls on Feb. 1 in Portland. But other than that, Hoiberg doesn’t know much about him in game situations.

“We’re still learning what he can do,” Hoiberg said of Vonleh, a 2014 first-round pick (ninth overall) by the Hornets. “When Portland beat us by 100 out there, he was raining threes like Ray Allen. He’s got the third biggest hands I the league. But he’s got good physical tools. He’s long, he’s active. He communicates out there.”

