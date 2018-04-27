After Bears pick Roquan Smith, his mom says she’ll still be Falcons fan: TMZ

Roquan Smith of Georgia poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #8 overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Bears picked Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith eighth overall in the NFL draft Thursday night, and Smith’s mother, Shaquana Thomas, found herself in a dilemma after her son received his call from Bears general manager Ryan Pace.

Thomas, a Georgia, native, was wearing a Bears hat when TMZ caught up with her. As an avid Atlanta Falcons fan, Thomas was debating whether she’ll cheer for her hometown team or support her son’s team.

“I’ll keep both,” Thomas told TMZ.

Thomas made it clear that she won’t be ditching her Falcons gear, but at the same time, she’s open to the idea of rocking the Bears’ signature burnt orange and navy blue swag.

Later that evening, Smith told TMZ that he doesn’t believe his mom.

So how long will it take for Thomas to become a die-hard Bears fan?

“Not long at all,” Smith said.

With fandom aside, Thomas said she couldn’t be any more proud of her son.

“It’s unbelievable and I’m very proud and words cannot express the feelings and the emotions I had during the draft,” she said. “And I can’t wait to see him do the same that he did during his college career with his new NFL team.”