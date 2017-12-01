After Bears’ wild week, a loss to 49ers could be the end of John Fox

The Bears’ week has been a perfect spiral.

They followed their largest blowout of the season with airplane trouble that left them stranded on a tarmac, only to return the next day to a locker room the reeked of rotten sushi.

A hallway screaming match Monday got receiver Tre McBride fired. Wide receiver Josh Bellamy, who screamed at McBride, said he didn’t regret it — only to be called out on Twitter by former Bear Harold Jones-Quartey for, in the past, trying to swipe the safety’s girlfriend.

And, now, at the end of the most melodramatic week in a lost season, comes a scarlet-and-gold banana peel: the 49ers, who have won one game all year.

Bears coach John Fox walks the sideline against the Saints. (AP)

Lose Sunday, and whatever changes the Bears were planning for the season’s end have to start now. Forget the debate about who would be the Bears’ interim head coach were John Fox deposed. The natives — what’s left of them, considering Soldier Field should have more than 10,000 empty seats again Sunday — will want Fox to be thrown into the proverbial volcano.

They’d be correct.

Losing at the Eagles, perhaps the NFL’s best team, wasn’t crushing, despite the four-touchdown differential. A loss to the 49ers — and Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback many Bears fantasized about last offseason — would spark a fire from the kindling of the last two-and-a-half seasons. The Bears have won 12 out of 43 times with him as their coach.

The Bears have been favored to win six games in Fox’s two-and-a-half seasons, and have lost all six outright. Sunday, though, would feel different — the 49ers are the first team all year that will have a losing record at the time of kickoff against the Bears.

“Statistically, in a perfect world, we should beat this team,” tackle Bobby Massie said. “If we don’t, on the outside, it would look bad. Inside, it would be bad, too.”

Bad enough to spark change? If a loss Sunday didn’t cause the Bears to speed up their timeline for a firing, what in the world would? The winless Browns await, but the Bears wouldn’t make a move on Christmas Eve — or the day after, either.

“I see people talking about, ‘Coach Fox this, the coaches that,’” rookie safety Eddie Jackson said. “Coaches can only do so much; the players still gotta go out there and execute their jobs and do their assignments. So it’s not just on the coaches. It’s on us as well. It’s just crazy to me — coaches can only do so much.”

It starts with players setting expectations for themselves, Jackson said.

“You can tell people are just tired of keeping going through the same results year after year,” Jackson said. “It’s my first year here, and you go out there and tell the fans, ‘We’re gonna get it right,’ and you come back and do the same thing the next week with a loss or the same thing the following year.

“Now it’s just time to turn everything around. We want to start wth finishing this season strong.”

Players swear the Bears have the kind of locker room that will stay focused the rest of the season. Perhaps the Bears play well and win their first game in six weeks, and everyone takes a deep breath.

After this week, though, would anyone bet on that?

“It’s that time of year, when you’re in a situation like this, and everybody’s just on the edge,” Massie said. “A win would definitely ease everything around here.”

