After difficult month, Brendan Perlini finds success with Blackhawks

Brendan Perlini celebrates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Boston Bruins during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 01, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In the opening period of Tuesday’s Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, forward David Kampf recovered the puck behind the Bruins net and centered it to left wing Brendan Perlini. The pass set him up for the perfect one-timer goal against Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask, which gave the Hawks an early 1-0 lead.

Perlini celebrated by plugging his ears as the crowd of more than 76,000 erupted into cheers.

“It was a lot of fun,” Perlini said after the Hawks’ 4-2 loss to the Bruins. “It’s tough to describe. It was almost like going back to being a kid again.”

Perlini’s goal was a sign that he’s getting more comfortable with his new team.

The last month has been difficult for Perlini, whom the Coyotes traded to the Hawks for Nick Schmaltz on Nov. 25.

“[Going] from 80 degrees in the desert to big city and snow, it’s not exactly an easy transition,” Perlini said.

“When you get traded, [it’s a] new city, new surroundings, living in a hotel, things like that. A lot of people think it’s instant success right away and you know, you have to turn your whole life around and go somewhere else.”

To be clear, Perlini doesn’t want your sympathy. He said he thrives in the midst of adversity.

“I enjoy being uncomfortable, to be honest, it’s a challenge to me,” Perlini said. “I can see where I can push myself in different directions and see how I can succeed from it.”

But after being practically nonexistent in his first nine games with the Hawks, Perlini has found success as of late.

Perlini has notched four points (three goals, one assist) over the span of eight games. The No. 12 pick in 2014 attributed his recent surge of productivity to getting more familiar with the guys.

Perlini also said he doesn’t feel pressure from more competition after the Hawks traded for left wing Drake Caggiula.

“I just come to the rink and work hard every day,” he said. “Regardless if they traded for [Sidney] Crosby, I’m just still going to work hard, do my thing and play.”

As of now, it seems to be working.

Cam Ward does his part

Over his last 14 seasons in the NHL, goalie Cam Ward never had the opportunity to play in a Winter Classic. His dream became a reality on Tuesday.

Ward got the nod over Collin Delia and put up a strong fight in net for the Hawks. Ward stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced.

While the end results didn’t favor the Hawks, Ward was still grateful for the opportunity to play at Notre Dame Stadium.

“It gave me goosebumps right from the beginning when we walked in behind the marching band,” Ward said. “I thought that was really neat. This is an experience that nobody will ever get, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity especially here at Notre Dame and we enjoyed it.”