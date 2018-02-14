After emergence, Fire’s Brandon Vincent still has same focus

The 2017 season was a breakthrough for the Fire. After years of frustration, a fortified roster earned the third best record in MLS and restored hope at Toyota Park.



Last season was also a crucial one for left back Brandon Vincent. Following a trying rookie season, Vincent benefited from the addition of veterans Bastian Schweinsteiger, Dax McCarty, Nemanja Nikolic and Juninho and blossomed into one of the Fire’s most important players. He had two goals and five assists while playing responsibly in his own end, justifying the wheeling and dealing that brought him to Chicago as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft.



Despite his newfound status, Vincent’s attitude hasn’t changed in 2018. He’s working on getting used to his new teammates and life without traded forward David Accam, who routinely combined with Vincent to attack down the left side of the field.



“My approach is the same as it’s always been – try to keep my head down, work hard. You take the positives that you can and you learn from the negatives,” Vincent said. “Ultimately, as long as you’re moving forward and getting better, that’s what’s most important. If I can continue to progress and improve, of course there’s going to be stumbles along the way, but if I continue on that upward trajectory that’s all I can ask.”



Vincent continuing on that upward trajectory would be good news for the Fire, who were a markedly different team without him last year. Vincent missed seven straight games in July and August with a quad injury, and then only played for one minute in his return to the field Sept. 2 at Montreal before staying on the field for good the rest of the season.



In the seven league games Vincent missed, the Fire went 1-6 and lost any chance they had at claiming the league’s best record. The offense sputtered and the defense struggled, allowing at least two goals in six of those games.



But Vincent, 23, didn’t sound too interested in those numbers when asked about them.



“I think as a group we’re in it together. When we go through those down streaks it’s all of us. It’s not, ‘Hey, I wasn’t playing so it’s not really my fault.’ It’s, everyone knows that we have to be better, and when I get back on the field I’ll do everything I can to make sure that happens,” Vincent said. “Whether that’s directly related or not is not for me to say. All I can do is control how I play and that’s it.



“That’s got to be the mindset of putting it aside and ultimately just focusing on what the group is doing.”



Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow