After fall from grace, Banuelos eager for 2nd shot at majors with White Sox

Manny Banuelos #58 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch during the spring game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on February 25, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. | Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In 2011, pitcher Manny Banuelos was supposed to be the next big thing. The hard-throwing lefty was the Yankees No. 1 prospect and MLB.com ranked him as the No. 14 prospect in baseball.

Even Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera was blown away by the then 19-year-old’s 96-mph fastball. So much so, that Rivera called Banuelos the greatest pitching prospect he had ever seen.

But as fate would have it, Banuelos hasn’t made it as a major-league pitcher. He’s appeared in only six MLB games.

Banuelos’ career has been derailed nine times by injuries over the last eight seasons. His biggest setback came in October 2012 when he underwent Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss the following season.

“The main thing that has prevented me from being in the majors were basically my injuries,” Banuelos said through a translator. “Those were very tough and challenging times for me. But the last three years, I’ve been healthy and improving. I’m getting the strength in my arm and I think right now I’m in the best position to finally be in the majors.”

The White Sox are giving Banuelos a second chance and signed him to a one-year contract in November, though he hasn’t thrown in a major-league game since 2015.

“I felt very surprised that an organization had enough interest in me to get me on the [major-league] roster,” Banuelos said. “I’m very thankful for the White Sox because I feel like they have trust in me and believe I can help the team win, and that’s my goal.”

Banuelos isn’t taking this opportunity lightly. Truth be told, he felt like he was running out of options entering this offseason. If it wasn’t for the Sox, Banuelos considered taking his talents over to Japan.

During his prime, scouts believed Banuelos had the upside to potentially be a solid No. 2 or 3 pitcher in the Yankees rotation for a long time. But the Sox now see him more as a bullpen guy with the potential to maybe hold their fifth spot in the rotation while right-hander Ervin Santana prepares for that role.

The Sox have been happy with how Banuelos has pitched in Cactus League play. In his four appearances, he’s 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA and has allowed nine hits and six earned runs while striking out 14 batters in 9⅔ innings.

Banuelos said he’s “not completely satisfied” with how he’s thrown.

“Honestly, I’m very demanding of myself,” he said. “I can’t control if I pitch in the rotation or bullpen. The things that I can control are how I perform and that’s why I’m always trying to get better, always trying to improve. I’m not a person that gets satisfied when things go good because I know things can always be better.”

Though Banuelos has faced adversity numerous times throughout his career, he’s never lost sight of his dream of making it in the majors.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you fall, it’s about how many times you step up and keep moving forward,” Banuelos said. “I don’t think about what I’ve been through, I only think about what I can do and I’m always looking at what is next. I always try to think in a positive way. I’m just trying to take advantage of every opportunity because I know I can do it. I’m healthy, and hat’s what matters the most.”