After first season, Butch Hobson bullish on Dogs future

Butch Hobson, left, and D.J. Boston are seen during a game in Rosemont. | Daniel Boczarski Photography, via the Dogs

Manager Butch Hobson saw a lot of positives during the first year of Chicago Dogs baseball.

On the field, the Dogs missed the American Association playoffs with a 45-54 record but finished the season strong, recovering from a 9-25 start to go 36-29 the rest of the way. Off the field, the Dogs drew an average of 2,954 per game (seventh of 12 teams) and made progress toward establishing themselves in a crowded Chicago sports market.

“It was a really, really, really, really successful, good first year,” Hobson said.

Of course, Hobson contributed personally to the Dogs getting some buzz. In August, his run-ins with umpires went viral twice: first for grabbing a base and handing it to a fan, then later in the month swinging in the batter’s box and slowly but surely trotting around the bases after getting ejected for disputing a call.

Hobson, who said the histrionics aren’t pre-meditated, seemed to take the added publicity in stride.

“I think we got a lot of recognition, especially ended up getting recognition when I hit the home run that night,” said Hobson, who was suspended four days for the pantomimed homer. “I don’t know if that’s good recognition, but what the heck? It’s just entertainment and I fight for my players every day and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Tweets and retweets aside, Hobson is bullish on the future of the franchise and the business plan created by the team’s ownership. Hobson said he tells people that “over the next few years, Impact Field and the Chicago Dogs are going to be a pretty nice thing to be around.”

“I believe that most people know who the Chicago Dogs are now. I think that’s just going to continue to grow every year,” Hobson said. “A lot of fan support is by word of mouth. ‘Have you been out to see the Dogs yet? Man, you’ve got to go out there. That ballpark is phenomenal. Those guys do a pretty good job on the baseball field.’ That kind of thing. That’s going to grow.”

Briefly

Hobbled by a left knee bone bruise, former Sky forward Elena Delle Donne scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Washington Mystics to an 86-81 win Tuesday over Atlanta in Game 5 of a semifinal to clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals.

– The Red Stars clinched their fourth straight NWSL playoff appearance with a 5-0 win Tuesday night over Sky Blue FC.