After ‘grieving,’ Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson working back from torn ACL

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson is throwing in spring practice, lifting weights and even gained back 10 pounds after his mid-January surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, coach Pat Fitzgerald said Tuesday.

Fitzgerald expects Thorson — who was injured in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl — to play most, if not all, of his senior year. He wouldn’t state a public timeline for the return of his pro prospect, though. The Wildcats open at Purdue on Aug. 30.

“Everybody asks me, ‘So what’s the timetable?’ — that’s none of anybody’s business, because we’re not going to put one on him,” Fitzgerald said at Northwestern’s pro day. “We’re going to take it kinda day-by-day through his rehab, and week-by-week. My expectation is he’ll able to go — just like his is — and we’ll adjust accordingly. We’ll err on the side of being smart and cautious.

“This is not going to be the last year that Clayton Thorson is going to play football. We’re going to make sure we do things right by him, by his family and by our program.”

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson passes against Kentucky in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl. (AP)

Once coaches came back from recruiting earlier this year, Fitzgerald said, they noticed that Thorson was frustrated by the injury.

“I think the initial shock of any injury for any athlete is really, really tough …” Fitzgerald said. “It’s almost like grieving. You kind of lost your ability to play. You go through those grieving stages and once you get back up and mobile …

“It’s a process to get back. He’ll be back and ready to go. I think he’s ready and poised to have another great year.”

After posting a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, all-time leading rusher Justin Jackson did not run Tuesday, but did perform drills in front of NFL scouts. Pondering a position change — he worked out at original defensive line spot, but also offensive line on Tuesday — Tyler Lancaster impressed scouts by performing 36 bench press reps. That would have ranked fourth among all participants at the combine.

