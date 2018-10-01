After learning ‘how to be a pro’ in AHL, Johnson ready for chance with Hawks

After two seasons with Rockford, center Luke Johnson finally has his chance at the NHL.

At times, Johnson said he got frustrated in Rockford. He felt stuck. But his time in the AHL taught him a lot.

Johnson’s biggest takeaway from Rockford was “learning how to be a pro.”

“Coming from [the University of North Dakota], it’s definitely eye-opening seeing all the older guys and how they prepare and take care of themselves, whether it’s nutrition or training or any of that stuff,” Johnson said. “That was a big eye opener for me.”

Chicago Blackhawks' Luke Johnson (62) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with Tyler Sikura (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario. | Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

Johnson dropped 15 pounds once he started meeting with a nutritionist, which he believes helped him skate better.

And it also helped him perform better, too.

Last season, Johnson earned the attention from the Blackhawks executives after he recorded eight points in 13 playoff games.

“As the year went on, you always hear he’s very useful, he’s one of those guys that has a real good thought process for the game,” coach Joel Quenneville said of Johnson. “[He] picked up his pace, picked up his training habits and conditioning as well.”

Johnson came in and had a strong camp, which is what Quenneville was hoping to see from the 24 year old.

Quenneville sees Johnson fitting into a variety of roles with the Hawks this season. In the preseason, Johnson has been primarily centering the fourth line with Marcus Kruger and Andreas Martinsen. Quenneville believes those three players have the potential to be an “effective” line.

“[Johnson] can take faceoffs and can kill penalties and having a real defined job description or role,” Quenneville said. “He came into camp and enhanced it even so with the puck and making plays and having patience with it. He did a lot of good things we’re looking for in that line. He can be very responsible and very useful, taking a lot of D-zone faceoffs and having some momentum in a game with some physicality as well with Marty on that line.”

This and that

For the last week, defenseman Gustav Forsling has been skating an hour before the Hawks practice.

Forsling, who under went wrist surgery this offseason, is expected to be out until November, but he’s been participating in skating drills and working with a weighted stick.

Although he’s been showing improvement, Quenneville doesn’t expect his timetable to change.