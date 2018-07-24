After longtime assistant fired, Buckeyes’ Urban Meyer has more explaining to do

In July 2013, coming off his debut season at Ohio State, coach Urban Meyer had tension swirling all around him as he arrived at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

A New York Times report was out that focused on Meyer’s 2008 national-title team at Florida, finding that 41 players on that team had been arrested during or since their time at the school. One of those players, star tight end Aaron Hernandez, had recently been arrested and charged with murder. Also, there’d been, in the days before he met the media to talk about the 2013 season, a flash flood of Buckeyes player arrests.

It all looked very bad.

“I want to make sure out punishment is as hard or harder than any discipline that’s out there,” Meyer said then. “That’s maybe where I’ve changed over the years.”

Urban Meyer at Big Ten Media Days. (AP/Annie Rice)

Does Meyer ever change?

He stepped to the podium Tuesday at the downtown Marriott for his latest Media Days press conference, the morning after Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith was fired amid reports of multiple domestic-violence allegations against him. Smith — the grandson of former Ohio State coach Earl Bruce — played for Meyer at Bowling Green and coached under him at Florida and OSU for a total of 11 seasons.

Updated story on firing of Ohio State WR coach Zach Smith after my reporting in the past 12 hours of his domestic violence allegations while an assistant at Ohio State & Florida under Urban Meyer https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 23, 2018

College football reporter Brett McMurphy broke an avalanche of news beginning last week about Smith, who was arrested in 2009, when he was at Florida, for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. Smith was arrested in 2015, when he was at OSU, in an alleged domestic-violence incident involving the same woman, his then-wife. That case remains open, according to reports.

Last week, Smith was charged with criminal trespassing and a domestic violence civil protection order was filed by his ex-wife.

Meyer claimed Tuesday that the details in the 2009 police report are inaccurate and that there was “nothing” to the 2015 incident.

“Who creates a story like that?” he said.

Moments later, he admitted that Smith’s history becoming public played into his dismissal.

“To say that doesn’t have something to do with it, it does a little bit,” he said.

If “nothing” happened, why was Smith fired? Just an example of Meyer’s “harder” discipline — nine years after he learned of Smith’s first domestic-violence arrest?

The mixed messages from Meyer are baffling. The inaction is inexcusable.