After Olympic silver, Brooks Macek thriving for Wolves

Brooks Macek, left, and Gage Quinney have clicked for the Wolves. | Courtesy of the Wolves

Maybe someday, Wolves forward Brooks Macek will fully appreciate his 2018 Olympic experience for what it was.

Understandably, he’s not quite there yet, though it’s already impacted his career.

Macek, 26, was a forward on the German national team that came within less than a minute of upsetting the Olympic Athletes from Russia for a gold medal. But the Russian team scored with 55.5 seconds left in the third and again in overtime for a 4-3 victory, relegating the surprisingly strong German team to silver.

“It was a surreal experience,” said Macek, who was born in Winnipeg but has dual Canadian and German citizenship and a father who was born in Geldern, Germany. “Obviously it’s a little bitter still. We were about a minute away from the gold. Still tough to think about. It was a great experience.”

During the tournament, Macek scored two goals and added two more assists on a team that also featured future Blackhawks forward Dominik Kahun. The experience of playing, and playing well, in the Olympics helped add confidence for Macek. It also helped get Macek back on the radar of North American teams after spending five seasons in Germany, leading to him inking a one-year deal with Vegas.

“I think it was huge. It was the highest level I’ve played hockey on,” Macek said. “The team was having some success, so I think that definitely had a pretty big influence on my chance to come over here. Just grateful that Vegas gave me the opportunity.”

Macek is taking advantage of that chance with the Wolves. He did that again Wednesday afternoon.

Macek had five assists while Daniel Carr scored four times to lead the Wolves to a 5-3 win in Milwaukee. Macek’s five assists were one short of a franchise record (Rob Brown, 1996) and were the first time any AHL player had five in a game this season.

But before Wednesday, Macek was drawing attention for his goal scoring. He entered the game tied for the AHL lead with 12, and was somehow scoring on 57.1 percent of his shots. Though that shooting percentage is obviously unsustainable, Macek has clicked on a line with Carr and Gage Quinney while showing no ill-effects of the transition to the smaller North American ice surface.

“I think any player starting a new season in the American Hockey League wants to make an impact early,” Macek said. “I think my linemates have made it pretty easy on me being able to do that.”