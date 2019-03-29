After rocky rookie season, Chicago Sky F Gabby Williams ready to take next step

Chicago Sky power forward Gabby Williams is preparing to take the next step in her development this season. | Photo courtesy of Chicago Sky

Last season was a wake-up call for Chicago Sky power forward Gabby Williams.

In her first professional season, Williams didn’t struggle with the usual rookie growing pains like adjusting to the style of play or pace of the league. Instead, she had to face the reality of where the Sky was in terms of its rebuild.

After going 148-3 with the University of Connecticut over the last four seasons, Williams struggled playing for the Sky, who went 13-21 and never managed to win more than three consecutive games.

“I just wasn’t used to losing that much,” Williams told the Sun-Times in a phone interview. “That was kind of tough being in game situations where we’d be down by so much.”

Playing in the WNBA is as mentally taxing as it is physically. Williams felt the burden of expectations that came with being the fourth overall pick of the 2018 draft. At times, she wondered if the Sky’s poor record was because of her shortcomings.

“[Losing] does get to you a little bit because it’s like they brought me here to do this — to make the team better — am I doing it?” she said. “And then you start having all these self doubts.”

Overall, however, Williams had a strong season. Though she was inconsistent on offense, Williams averaged 7.2 points from 43.2 percent shooting and was fourth among rookies for rebounds averaging 4.3 per game last season.

And Williams has looked even better overseas this offseason.

After starting the winter in Italy, Williams has played the last several weeks with Girona in Spain. In four EuroCup games, she’s averaged 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals in 28.3 minutes.

“My only focus right now is just on basketball, I’m not really doing much of anything else,” Williams said of her time in Spain.

Williams has always trusted her defensive abilities. Last season, she was one of the Sky’s best defenders and averaged 1.3 steals per game, which tied her with Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike for second in the league.

But Williams hadn’t always been as confident on offense. She focused this winter on fine-tuning her shooting so she could play more freely next season.

“In college and the WNBA, I was always really conscious of how I played and was like more scared to shoot or more scared to be aggressive offensively,” Williams said. “I’m trying to challenge myself to take the shots that I normally wouldn’t take and I’m trying to have more offensive mindset so I can come into the WNBA with more confidence.”

Playing in Europe has helped Williams on the mental side of the game, too. She’s more focused on the task at hand rather than winning “to make some kind of statement.”

“That kind of forces you to come back down to earth and it kind of makes you forget about everything else going on,” Williams said. “Like OK, what do I need to do today to win this game — not oh crap, we lost three games in a row, we have to win this one. You have to forget about the other games.”

With one year of experience under her belt, Williams said she’s ready to take the next step in her development and she believes she can thrive in.

“I like that the ideas he has for the team,” she said. “I’m the type of player who doesn’t like to do only one thing, I like to play freely. I like to play multiple positions and he’s really open to that. And he encourages it, which I really like.”