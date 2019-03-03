After rollercoaster season, Loyola enters Arch Madness as No. 1 seed

After Loyola earned its second consecutive regular-season Missouri Valley Conference title on Saturday, coach Porter Moser looked out at the crowd of nearly 5,000 fans decked out in maroon and gold at Gentile Arena.

“We’re not finished yet,” Moser promised before the Ramblers cut down the nets.

One year ago, Moser made that same promise after Loyola was crowned regular-season MVC champions. He ultimately led Loyola to its first Final Four appearance since 1963.

But this year, the Ramblers’ situation is different. They enter Arch Madness, which starts Thursday, as the No. 1 seed, but the vibe is dissimilar. There isn’t a clear favorite to win the conference tournament since the MVC is so stacked this season.

It’s the scary, uncertain reality for Loyola, who is 19-12.

The Ramblers haven’t played well enough this season to earn an at-large bid to the Big Dance, so winning Arch Madness is likely their only shot at a NCAA Tournament berth.

Can Loyola do it again?

“I think so,” center Cameron Krutwig said. “I don’t think there’s one guy in here that doesn’t believe. So when you have a group of guys creating a force like that, it’s hard to stop.”

The Final Four banner hanging in the rafters at Gentile Arena serves as motivation for the Ramblers. But it also casts a dark shadow of expectation. Loyola was the team to beat this season and at times, that reality was overwhelming.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride,” said senior Clayton Custer, who’s averaging 11.4 points this season. “We’ve gone through some ups and some downs just with the added pressure this year and stuff.”

The Ramblers were one of the most efficient offenses in the NCAA last season and had five players on average scoring in double digits. But this season, the offense’s inconsistency has been an issue for the Ramblers, who are 14-0 in games this season when they scored at least 70 points and 4-12 when scoring fewer than that benchmark.

Senior Marques Townes, who is a leading candidate for conference player of the year, has been a bright spot for Loyola. He’s leading the league in scoring, averaging 18.1 points per game in conference play.

“He’s had a great year,” Moser said of Townes. “He’s stepped up his mentality, he practices so hard. One-hundred percent, I think he should be MVP of the league.”

Krutwig has also had a phenomenal encore season. He’s leading the MVC with a .62 field-goal percentage in conference play.

While the offense can be unpredictable, Loyola’s defense has been potent. Though the Ramblers lost one of their best defenders when guard Lucas Williamson went down with a hand injury twice that forced him to miss 18 games, Loyola has held its opponents to 60.9 points per game (good for seventh in NCAA).

Townes believes Loyola’s defense could carry them through Arch Madness and beyond.

“When we’re playing at a high level on defense, we’re a really, really hard team to beat,” he said. “Definitely just try to lock in and not worry about our offense too much. We have excellent shooters on this team. You know, shots are going to fall, but defense is going to be our motto going to the tournament.”

Despite the adversity Loyola’s faced this season, it still managed to come out on top again.

“It just says how resilient they are,” Moser said. “It was just an amazing — you had to be in it to see the amount of pressure every day. Everything was [under a] microscope.

“It shows the character of the team to fight through the pressure all year long to get here again. It’s so hard to do it again.”

But that’s just what Loyola plans to do.