After series of gaffes, Bears win in overtime 27-24

BALTIMORE — The Bears’ first road win in 11 tries couldn’t come easy, of course.

But it came eventually, though — 27-24 in overtime, after the Bears blew an 11-point lead with about three minutes to play in regulation.

Jordan Howard ran 53 yards on the second possession of overtime to give them the ball at the Ravens’ 40, and Mitch Trubisky completed an 18-yard pass to Kendall Wright on third down to set up a 40-yard Connor Barth field goal.

The Bears thought they had sealed a victory when Baltimore native Adrian Amos picked off a deflected Joe Flacco pass with about 5 1/2 minutes to play and returned it 90 yards to go ahead 24-13. But the Ravens’ Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal to go down eight with 3:01 to play. The Ravens stuffed Bears on third-and-1 to force a three-and-out punt, and Michael Campanaro returned Pat O’Donnell’s punt 77 yards up the left sideline for a touchdown with 1:37 to play. Joe Flacco found tight end Nick Boyle in the flat for the two-point conversion, tying the game at 24.

The overtime win marked the Bears’ first victory on the road since Dec. 27, 2015.

In his third season, Amos had never recorded an interception. Then Kyle Fuller defended a pass intended for Chris Moore, and the ball landed in the safety’s arms. It was the 2-4 Bears’ second interception of the game; they entered Sunday without having a single one all year.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky went 8-for-16 for 113 yards and finished with a 94.0 passer rating.

He had one touchdown pass — a 27-yarder to Dion Sims to go up 17-3 nine minutes into the second half.

Afterward, the Bears tried to give the game away.

They kicked off to Ravens returner Bobby Rainey, who fell to the ground at the 24-yard, seemingly after being hit in both legs by the Bears’ Josh Bellamy. The whistle never stopped action, so he stood up and ran for a touchdown. Almost everyone else on the field had stopped.

Officials checked the replay, and couldn’t find conclusive evidence that he was touched. The touchdown stood.

The teams traded punts before Tarik Cohen, who was a first-half hero, fumbled the ball away on an Eric Weddle strip. The Ravens had to settle for a field goal, though, when quarterback Joe Flacco threw a touchdown after he ran run two yards past the line of scrimmage.

The Bears gave the ball back on the next drive, too, when Trubisky was blindsided on a safety blitz by Lardarius Webb. C.J, Mosley recovered, and the Ravens took over at their own 48, down four with about nine minutes to play. The Ravens converted a fourth down on their drive before Flacco threw the pick to Amos.

The Bears’ first half wasn’t pretty. But it worked.

After Connor Barth kicked a 24-yard field goal to put the Bears up 3-0 about four minutes into the second quarter, the Bears forced takeaways on consecutive possessions.

Inside Christian Jones forced a Maxx Williams fumble that was recovered by Danny Trevathan. After the Bears punted, they grabbed their first interception of the year. Flacco threw deep down the right sideline to Breshad Perriman, who juggled the ball as he was hit in the shoulder by Eddie Jackson. The ball landed in Bryce Callahan’s arms, and he ran 52 yards to the Ravens’ 20.

Two plays later, the Bears ran their third trick play since Monday. On second-and-11 from the 21, Trubisky handed the ball off to Cohen who, running right, pulled up and threw to an open Zach Miller in the corner of the end zone. Cohen became the shortest player since the NFL/AFL merger to throw a touchdown.

The Ravens scored their first points, a 27-yard Justin Tucker field goal, with 8 seconds left in the first half.