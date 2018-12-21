After slow start, Lauri Markkanen scores 32 points to lead Bulls past Magic

After Lauri Markkanen took just six shots in a loss to the Nets, Bulls coach Jim Boylen was determined to get Markkanen more shots — and knew he wasn’t giving away the game plan.

“I thnk they [the Magic] know he’s a primary guy. I think he’s the No. 1 guy on most people’s scouting reports,” Boylen said. “But we’ve got to do a better job of getting him in the flow and getting movoing. And he’s gott ado a better job — be more aggressive. He knows that.”

Markkanen got his shots at the outset of Friday night’s game against the Magic. But he was ice cold, missing six of seven in the first quarter — with two shots emphatically blocked and another missing everything.

But Markkanen being Markkanen, the Bulls knew all they had to do was stick with it, and it eventually paid off. Markkanen made his next eight shots, including four three-pointers to finish with 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting to lead the Bulls to a 90-80 victory before 20,436 at the United Center.

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) goes to the basket as Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) and forward Jonathan Isaac (1) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

And Markkanen’s recovery included a signature moment in the third quater when took a pass from Ryan Arcidiacono, drove the lane and dunked on Magic center Nikola Vucevich — then staring down Vucevich to earn a technical foul. It got the Bulls bench to their feet, ignited the crowd and gave the Bulls a 56-48 lead with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

It was only one moment in a victory over a sub-.500 team at home, but for a Bulls (8-25) team that came into the game with the worst record in the NBA, every good moment is something to build on.

The Bulls are struggling to find themselves under Boylen and injuries are complicating the process. Guards Zach LaVine and Cam Payne and forwards Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker are out with various ailments, Boylen needs, as he put it “all hands on deck” to get the Bulls on a forward path.

But Markkanen took charge and had plenty of complementary help. Robin Lopez added 14 points, Kris Dunn scored 12 and Justin Holiday added 11 for the Bulls. Arcidiacono had eight assists. Rookie Wendell Carter scored 10 points — eight in the first half, including six in a 73-second stretch of the second quarter as the Bulls bult a 46-39 halftime lead.

Markkanen led the way after a slow start. After his 1-for-7 first quarter, he hit a three-pointer in the first minute of the second quarter to give the Bulls a 22-20 lead they would not lose.

The Magic (14-17) made it interesting down the stretch, getting within 85-80 with possession in the final minute. But Aaron Gordon missed a long jumper and Markkanen responded with a fadeaway jumper in the lane to give the Bulls an 87-80 lead with 40 seconds left.