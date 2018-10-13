After squandering lead, Blackhawks rally past Blues

For better or for worse, the Blackhawks have been entertaining. They haven’t been playing complete games, but they’ve been fun to watch.

Through much of Saturday’s game, it looked like the Hawks would turn in perhaps their first all-around performance of the season. But true to form, the Hawks once again couldn’t hold a lead and made things hard on themselves before beating St. Louis 4-3 on Alex DeBrincat’s OT goal.

Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov scored to give the Hawks a 2-0 first-period lead, and DeBrincat beat Jake Allen with 6:54 left in the third to tie the game at 3, making the Hawks the first team to play five overtime games to start a season.

Entering Saturday, the Hawks’ penalty kill was struggling at 69.2 percent, and that hurt them Saturday. The Hawks gave up two goals down a man in the third, including Brayden Schenn’s go-ahead score 4:47 into the period.

Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The power play, which began the night converting just 6.7 percent of the time, brought Kane’s first-period goal.

In short, for a while it didn’t look like Saturday night would mirror the first four games of the season when chances flowed freely for the Hawks and their opponents. The lowest-scoring games, if that’s the proper term for it, were a pair of 4-3 finals.

Fun to watch? Sure. Is that something that will need addressing sooner or later? Yeah, probably. But coach Joel Quenneville wasn’t panicking too much about the blue line before Saturday’s game.

“I still think our team defense can improve on a regular basis all yearlong on a regular basis,” Quenneville said. “I don’t think that’s ever going to be nailed. There’s a lot of good players in our league and a lot of guys can make plays and we expect that.”

The Hawks have seen some of the league’s best players, namely the high-flying Maple Leafs last Sunday. And the seven goals they allowed showed that didn’t go well. Not every team has the Maple Leafs’ menagerie of offensive talent, but all NHL teams have players capable of hurting a struggling blue line.

So far, the Hawks have learned that the hard way.

“Adapting to how we want to play technically, it’s not a problem. I still think we can all be better. And the little tweaks we made I think that come in second nature will be improved on a regular basis and so far that’s been OK,” Quenneville said. “How we play in our end, we don’t want to spend as much time as we did last year in our own end and I think that’s the focus of what we’re trying to get better at and we can play more offense which we want.”

On Saturday, the Hawks showed improvement in areas that needed improvement. Well, for a while.

During a first period that saw the struggling Hawks power play get three chances, they scored once with the advantage and once just as a PP ended to take a 2-0 lead. After struggling mightily to get established in the offensive zone, the Hawks connected with 8:09 remaining when Blues goalie Jake Allen kicked a rebound right to Anisimov. Kane doubled the lead 16:51 into the period.

St. Louis cut the lead in half with 7:25 left in the second when Schenn scored on a delayed Hawks penalty, during a period the Hawks took three penalties. Then in the third, a Cam Ward pass from behind the net got through Brandon Manning and went straight to David Perron, who evened the game with 18:16 to go.