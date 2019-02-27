After surgery, Bears WR Anthony Miller might not be 100 percent this spring

INDIANAPOLIS — Bears receiver Anthony Miller might not be 100 percent until training camp after having surgery last month to fix his injured left shoulder.

General manager Ryan Pace said Wednesday he “could be limited” in organized team activities and minicamp this spring. Miller hurt the same shoulder twice during the season, most recently in Week 17 against the Vikings.

“There’s not a timeline, but he’s right on pace,” Pace said.

Coach Matt Nagy was pleased with Miller, for whom the Bears traded this year’s second-round pick. He finished last season with 33 catches for 423 yards.

Bears receiver Anthony Miller returns a kick against the Packers. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

“Not a lot of guys have more confidence than him, which I love,” Nagy said. “You got to see, No. 1, how much could he handle of the offense as we went. We didn’t know that, but he took a lot of the offense on and did a great job with it. We put him in different spots to make plays. You saw that happen.

“For him, mentally, he gets to see, ‘OK, how do I play this game as a true professional?’ It’s 100 percent football all the time. He’s learning that. He’s becoming a student of the game.”