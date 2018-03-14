After the first wave of free agency, the Bears still have holes to fill

Sam Acho agreed to return to the Bears’ outside linebacker room. He’s just not sure, outside of Leonard Floyd and little-used rookie Isaiah Irving, who else will be there.

“We’re going to make additions in the draft, so it’s going to be young, right?” he said Wednesday after re-signing on a two-year deal. “We might make additions in free agency.”

The Bears better. General manager Ryan Pace spent the first wave of free agency locking up two receivers, a pass-catching tight end and a backup/mentor to put quarterback Mitch Trubisky in position to succeed.

Now he needs to find an edge rusher to ensure other quarterbacks don’t. In a weak free agent — and with his No. 8 draft selection not a perfect match for college outside linebackers — that will be a tall task.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is one of the Bears' few sure-thing pass rushers returning next year. (Getty Images)

He’ll also turn his attention the team’s other major need, the interior line, where the Bears could draft a starting-caliber center or guard and have Cody Whitehair play the other position. Elsewhere in free agency, the Bears can use pieces at defensive end — Mitch Unrein signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday — and the defensive backfield Having started free agency with the second-fewest players under contract, they need depth on both sides of the ball.

Just because Pace has emerged from the deep end of the free agent pool doesn’t mean the waters get any calmer, though.

He was reminded of that Wednesday, when the Bears wiped the top three names of last year’s free agent class off their books — quarterback Mike Glennon, wide receiver Markus Wheaton and cornerback Marcus Cooper. That they came as no surprise is as damning as the players’ performance on the field.

It’s easy to forget that Glennon — who was told of his pending release last month — was actually considered one of the better free-agent quarterbacks at this time last year. Wheaton and Cooper, though, were somewhere in the second tier.

While Glennon pocketed $18.5 million for four starts, Wheaton and Cooper made $6 million apiece. Wheaton caught three passes all year, while Cooper’s blooper — he stopped at the 3-yard line while returning a would-be 74-yard blocked field goal recovery, fumbled and cost the Bears four points — will remain franchise legend.

The Bears saved $22.5 million in 2018 salary cap space by cutting the three and wiping out most of their 2017 free-agent class.

Pace still has holes to fill with that money — particularly on defense, where the GM can help a unit that made strides last year. At the end of the season, Bears defenders met with the coaching staff and admitted they needed to be better.

“If we were so great, we would have had more than five wins,” Acho said. “We have so much room to improve.”