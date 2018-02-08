After years of dominance, opponents feel no sympathy for struggling Blackhawks

Like Joel Quenneville, Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is used to dominant regular seasons and perennial playoff appearances. Unlike Quenneville, Hitchcock hasn’t had much to show for it since winning the Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999, his fourth season as a head coach.

So, no, Hitchcock doesn’t have any sympathy for Quenneville’s plight as he hurtles toward the worst full-season record of his illustrious career.

“Empathize with Joel Quenneville?” Hitchcock said with a chuckle. “He can give me his rings all he wants. I don’t give a damn. Competition’s competition. He’s had his day in the sun and he’s a great coach. But you can’t feel for anybody. Those are the things you do in the summer when you get together, you talk to a guy on the phone or when he’s facing personal adversity, but during competition, you’re in your own group and you hope the other group fails like crazy.”

Quenneville has said repeatedly during this season — including after Tuesday’s loss to the Flames — that nobody is going to feel sorry for the Blackhawks. And there’s no doubt that the rest of the league is taking some joy in seeing the mighty Hawks in last place, and in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

But the Hawks still garner plenty of respect around the league. And until they’re officially dead, Hitchcock isn’t about to bury them.

“I thought they played a great game against Calgary,” Hitchcock said. “That’s hockey. That’s the way it is right now. But I think all of us, quite frankly, we live in a little bit of fear of the Hawks, because we know that they’re capable of getting on a run and that scares everybody. And that’s why for us, to put more distance between them and us is going to be a good thing.”

Quenneville is still waiting for that big run. For now, he’ll settle for one good 60-minute effort.

“I think we have some really good stretches in games [when it] looks like we could put something together,” he said. “But that inconsistency in games is probably we haven’t been consistent in putting a stretch together, game in, game out [where] we know what to expect from every single line and every single pair. That’s the part that fluctuates. That’s probably why we haven’t.”

Running dry

Since their eight-goal outburst in Ottawa on Jan. 9, the Hawks have scored two or fewer goals in eight of their last 11 games. Since scoring 10 goals in the season opener and five in the second game, the Hawks have averaged just 2.7 goals per game, which is 21st in the league. It’s not a problem the Hawks are used to having.

“Especially the way we started,” Patrick Kane said. “It seemed like it was going to be a fun year offensively. Lately it’s been a little dry, but I think we still have it in this room to put it together and score goals. We have a lot of guys that have done it over their careers and in the past. I don’t know if it’s anything we’re really stressed about in here. We just want to play the right way and, more importantly, find ways to win these tight games.

Roster report

Jan Rutta missed Thursday’s game with an unspecified minor injury. Corey Crawford didn’t skate Thursday, and Quenneville was non-committal when asked if it was possible the goaltender could join the Hawks for the three-game road trip to Minnesota, Arizona and Las Vegas.

