Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 16 vs. 49ers

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears. Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday’s 14-9 win against the 49ers:

Good week

Defensive end Akiem Hicks batted a whopping three passes at the line of scrimmage Sunday. Entering the game, he had one this season — and five in his career.

“I was waiting for [Khalil] Mack to get to the quarterback, but he wouldn’t get there,” Hicks joked.

Mack, standing nearby, laughed.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks gestures during the second half against the 49ers. | D. Ross Cameron/AP photo

In his first game since making the Pro Bowl, Hicks posted the most batted passes by a Bears lineman since Alex Brown had three against the Saints on Dec. 30, 2007.

Bad week

Allen Robinson had a lot to celebrate Sunday — his first-ever rush came on the first play of the game, and his 43-yard reception in the first quarter was his longest of the season.

Then he fumbled on what could have been a crushing play. After catching a first-down pass after the two-minute warning — a play that would have led to the Bears taking knees in victory — he had the ball popped out of his right arm.

When the Bears defense sealed the win, no one in the stadium was more relieved than the veteran receiver.

Best week

Danny Trevathan intercepted the ball with his stomach. Still, there was no bigger play. The 49ers faced first-and-10 from the Bears’ 20 when 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens threw a quick pass to Marquise Goodwin. It bounced off his hands and landed in Trevathan’s stomach.

“I’m all hands, baby,” the inside linebacker said with a smile. “I feel like it maybe did come in … I kinda cradled it like a baby. That’s why I put it under there. “

Mullens was seen cursing in his receiver’s direction.

“I feel like it’s just a stupid turnover,” he said after the game. “It’s not ‘Quise’s fault. I didn’t feel like it was my fault. The way the ball tipped, it went into the guy’s hands. It’s a frustrating turnover. It’s definitely a preventable one. Just can’t let those things happen.”

Trevathan’s pick was his second of the season and the Bears’ 27th, which leads the NFL.