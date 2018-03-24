AL Central outlook: Indians have unfinished business

Despite a string of five consecutive losing seasons, the rebuilding White Sox are generating plenty of buzz in

the American League this spring. Here’s a look at their division foes (capsules listed in order of 2017 finish):

INDIANS

2017: 102-60, first place, lost to Yankees in American League Division Series.

Manager: Terry Francona (sixth season).

Outlook: No team has felt postseason pain lately quite like the Indians. They blew a 3-1 lead and lost the 2016 World Series to the Cubs and squandered a 2-0 advantage in last year’s best-of-five Division Series against the Yankees. With arguably baseball’s strongest rotation led by Corey Kluber, the Indians are poised to possibly end a championship drought approaching its 70th anniversary. Yonder Alonso must help the offense offset the losses of Carlos Santana and Jay Bruce. Francona won’t have Bryan Shaw in the bullpen anymore after the durable reliever pitched in at least 74 games each of the last four seasons. Winning the AL Central won’t suffice for the Indians, who are determined to finish the job this year.

TWINS

2017: 85-77, second place, lost to Yankees in wild-card game.

Manager: Paul Molitor (fourth season).

Outlook: After their massive 26-win turnaround last season, earning Molitor the AL Manager of the Year award and a new contract through the 2020 season, the Twins already were on the upswing with their 25-and-under core of Jose Berrios, Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler. Then, after spring training began, they traded for Jake Odorizzi and signed Logan Morrison and Lance Lynn, all at bargain prices. They’ve already had some setbacks, with finger surgery for Ervin Santana expected to keep him out for most or all of April and the gut-punch news of Jorge Polanco’s suspension. But this is a team — even with the bold offseason moves made by AL heavyweights Boston and New York and the strength of reigning AL Central champion Cleveland — that has the talent and spunk to be right in the playoff mix. With Phil Hughes and Tyler Duffey on track for long-relief roles and a spate of well-regarded prospects set to fill out the rotation at Class AAA Rochester, this is as much starting-pitching depth as the Twins have had in years. After using 16 starters in 2017, they needed that. Fernando Rodney, Addison Reed and Zach Duke were important additions to bolster the bullpen, too, after Twins relievers ranked 22nd in the majors with a collective 4.40 ERA.

ROYALS

2017: 80-82, third place.

Manager: Ned Yost (ninth season).

Outlook: This was supposed to be a rebuilding year in Kansas City because most of the Royals’ top players hit free agency en masse. With Mike Moustakas and Alcides Escobar finding little market, both returned to Kansas City with prove-it contracts. That gives the Royals a fighting chance to stay competitive into July, then all bets are off. But the reality is there are still far too many holes in the lineup and on the pitching staff for the Royals to be considered contenders. They would do well to match the 80 victories they had last season and could be a big seller at the July 31 trade deadline, which would allow them to replenish a shallow farm system and begin their rebuilding job in earnest.

TIGERS

2017: 64-98, fifth place.

Manager: Ron Gardenhire (first season).

Outlook: The Tigers traded Justin Verlander, Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez last season, then dealt away Ian Kinsler during the offseason. There could be more big moves on the horizon. Michael Fulmer, Jose Iglesias and Nicholas Castellanos should all have some trade value, but each of them is young enough that he could be useful to the Tigers when they become competitive again. That’s especially true of Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year. Barring a huge surprise in terms of on-field results, the biggest suspense this season might revolve around how general manager Al Avila approaches the next few steps in the rebuild.