Al Michaels made a Harvey Weinstein joke, then apologized

Most sports fans would consider Al Michaels one of the best announcers in the business. From the Miracle on Ice to the World Series earthquake, Michaels has been nothing short of spectacular throughout his career — until Sunday night.

While calling the Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants game on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” Michaels made light of the sexual assault allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. In describing the Giants’ struggles this season, Michaels said: “The Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein.” Sidekick Cris Collinsworth chimed in: “Only my L.A. guy comes up with that one.”

Social media quickly reminded Michaels that his flip comment was not at all funny.

Al Michaels: “The Giants had a worse week than Harvey Weinstein”

Must be funny UNLESS YOU HAVE ACTUALLY BEEN A VICTIM OF ASSAULT. @SNFonNBC — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) October 16, 2017

Checking to see if Al Michaels is 70 years old yet, the age of immunity where you can say anything with no reprisals #WeinsteinJokes — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) October 16, 2017

I didn't just hear Al Michaels say the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein. Did that really just happen? — Colleen Wolfe (@ColleenWolfeNFL) October 16, 2017

Later in the broadcast Michaels issued this apology.