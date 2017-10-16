Most sports fans would consider Al Michaels one of the best announcers in the business. From the Miracle on Ice to the World Series earthquake, Michaels has been nothing short of spectacular throughout his career — until Sunday night.
While calling the Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants game on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” Michaels made light of the sexual assault allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. In describing the Giants’ struggles this season, Michaels said: “The Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein.” Sidekick Cris Collinsworth chimed in: “Only my L.A. guy comes up with that one.”
Social media quickly reminded Michaels that his flip comment was not at all funny.
Later in the broadcast Michaels issued this apology.