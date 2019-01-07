Alabama vs. Clemson: How to watch the 2019 national championship game

Alabama and Clemson will meet to decide the College Football Playoff national champion for the third time in the last four years Monday night in Santa Clara, California. The annual title game has become a meeting place for those two powerhouse programs, which have dominated the college football landscape since the current system was implemented.

Each of the last four national championships were won by Alabama and Clemson, and they played each other in three of those games. The only time since 2015 that another team has crashed the party was a year ago when Georgia lost to Alabama in the 2018 national title game. The Crimson Tide booked their spot in that matchup by beating Clemson in the national semifinals.

So it’s fair to say that the College Football Playoff has ran through Tuscaloosa and Clemson over the last four years. It’s only fitting that yet another season ends with the two juggernauts digging in to decide who’s the best.

Can the Tigers pull off the victory and match the Crimson Tide for most titles in the CFP era? Or will the Crimson Tide add more distance between themselves and everyone else by bringing home their third national championship in the last four years? Fans may be wary of watching the same programs duke it out yet again, but there’s little doubt that the quality of play on the field will be at college football’s highest level.

Alabama vs. Clemson, 2019 national championship game

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN