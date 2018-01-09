It comes as no surprise that Alabama, winner of five of the past nine college football championships, is the favorite to win it all again next year.
Alabama edged Georgia 26-23 in a thrilling OT victory on Monday, and oddsmakers are expecting more of the same from Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide next season.
SportsBettingDime.com has installed Alabama as a 6-1 favorite to repeat as CFP champs. Bovada has the Tide at 11-4, and Westgate has them at 5-2.
Here are the current odds from SportsBettingDime:
Odds to win College Football Playoff
Alabama: 6/1
Georgia: 7/1
Ohio State: 8/1
Michigan: 10/1
Clemson: 12/1
Penn State: 15/1
USC: 18/1
Auburn: 18/1
Notre Dame: 18/1
Wisconsin: 20/1
Miami: 20/1
Washington: 25/1
LSU: 30/1
Texas: 30/1
Oklahoma: 30/1
Mississippi State: 35/1
South Florida: 35/1
UCF: 35/1
Odds to win 2018 Heisman Trophy
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: 10/1
Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State: 14/1
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: 14/1
D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: 14/1
Bryce Love, RB, Stanford: 15/1
Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan: 16/1
Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn: 20/1
Khalil Tate, QB, Arizona: 20/1
Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama: 22/1
Kelly Bryant, QB, Clemson: 25/1
Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas: 25/1
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: 30/1
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: 30/1
Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State: 30/1
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: 35/1
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: 35/1
Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: 35/1
Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State: 35/1
Jake Browning, QB, Washington: 35/1
McKenzie Milton, QB, UCF: 35/1
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: 50/1