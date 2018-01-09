Alabama is favored to win it all again in 2019

Alabama is the favorite to take home the national titles again next season. (Getty Images)

It comes as no surprise that Alabama, winner of five of the past nine college football championships, is the favorite to win it all again next year.

Alabama edged Georgia 26-23 in a thrilling OT victory on Monday, and oddsmakers are expecting more of the same from Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide next season.

SportsBettingDime.com has installed Alabama as a 6-1 favorite to repeat as CFP champs. Bovada has the Tide at 11-4, and Westgate has them at 5-2.

Here are the current odds from SportsBettingDime:

Odds to win College Football Playoff

Alabama: 6/1

Georgia: 7/1

Ohio State: 8/1

Michigan: 10/1

Clemson: 12/1

Penn State: 15/1

USC: 18/1

Auburn: 18/1

Notre Dame: 18/1

Wisconsin: 20/1

Miami: 20/1

Washington: 25/1

LSU: 30/1

Texas: 30/1

Oklahoma: 30/1

Mississippi State: 35/1

South Florida: 35/1

UCF: 35/1

Odds to win 2018 Heisman Trophy

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: 10/1

Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State: 14/1

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: 14/1

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: 14/1

Bryce Love, RB, Stanford: 15/1

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan: 16/1

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn: 20/1

Khalil Tate, QB, Arizona: 20/1

Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama: 22/1

Kelly Bryant, QB, Clemson: 25/1

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas: 25/1

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: 30/1

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: 30/1

Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State: 30/1

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: 35/1

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: 35/1

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: 35/1

Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State: 35/1

Jake Browning, QB, Washington: 35/1

McKenzie Milton, QB, UCF: 35/1

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: 50/1