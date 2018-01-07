Alabama vs. Georgia: 10 things to think about while watching the CFB title game

The facts: Monday, 7 p.m., ESPN; 1000-AM.

The records: Alabama 12-1, 7-1 SEC; Georgia 13-1, 8-1 SEC.

The line: Crimson Tide by 3½.

Ten things to think about as Alabama and Georgia play for the national title Monday night at Atlanta’s sparkling Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Nick Saban and Kirby Smart: together again. Kind of. (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

1. Been there, done that: The Tide are going for their fifth title in the last nine seasons — and would be going for three in a row if not for Clemson’s last-ditch touchdown drive a year ago in Tampa. Georgia hasn’t won it all since the 1980 season, when some were calling Herschel Walker the greatest college running back ever.

2. 11-0: That’s Nick Saban’s record against opponents coached by his former assistants. The Bulldogs’ Kirby Smart was Alabama’s defensive coordinator from 2008-15. Think of Smart as essentially a 42-year-old version of Saban, with a little more outward emotion and the unmitigated gall to believe he can make the aforementioned record 11-1.

3. 70 miles: That’s the approximate distance from Athens to Atlanta, close enough that the Bulldogs ought to have a noticeable crowd advantage — especially considering this is the first opportunity of its kind for most of their fans. Tuscaloosa is only about 200 miles away.

4. Best on best: No one can match Georgia’s running back duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who rushed for a combined 326 yards and five touchdowns — on only 25 carries — in the semifinal victory over Oklahoma. Yet Alabama’s No. 1-ranked run defense, anchored by frightening nose tackle Da’Ron Payne, has allowed a measly 2.7 yards per carry this season. What a battle it’ll be.

5. Fromm’s arm or Hurts’ legs? Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is just a true freshman, but he oozes “future NFL first-round pick.” Alabama’s Jalen Hurts isn’t the same caliber of passer, but he can be a back-breaking scrambler. Will the Tide defense rattle Fromm as it did Clemson’s Kelly Bryant last week? Will Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith, the nation’s premier defender, shadow Hurts effectively?

6. Calvin Ridley: Remember his name all night. Hurts won’t chuck it all over the field, but he’ll take at least a couple of deep shots to Ridley, who is, in terms of game-breaking talent at wide receiver, the Tide’s successor to Julio Jones and Amari Cooper.

7. Mel Tucker: Yes, that Mel Tucker. Mark Trestman’s former defensive coordinator with the Bears — ugh, the memories — has the same role on Smart’s staff. And guess what? He’s doing a dadgum bang-up job, his boss will be the first to tell you. It’s only a matter of time before Tucker gets his shot as a head coach. A college head coach, that is.

8. Quoting Fromm: “Honestly, you know, sometimes I really don’t feel like a freshman at all. The guys really don’t treat me as one. You come into work every day and get treated like everyone else, and I love it. At the end of the day, go out and play a football game.”

Sounds good. Hey, maybe he’s the next Tom Brady.

9. Quoting Saban: “How about I just recommend to you a couple books that you could read? Like, there’s a book [on] stoics and it’s got all of Marcus Aurelius’ philosophies on how you should think and how you should sort of be positive and not get affected by things that you can’t control.”

Who knew Aurelius was the father of coachspeak?

10. The pick: Saban is so locked in (is he ever not locked in?), he has his team convinced it’s the all-time underdog. We all saw how that translated against Clemson. Roll Tide, 27-21.

