Collin Sexton hits buzzer-beating floater to save Alabama in SEC Tournament

Alabama's Collin Sexton was the hero against Texas A&M on Thursday. | Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

Collin Sexton may have rescued Alabama’s chances at reaching the 2018 NCAA Tournament with a thrilling buzzer-beater to beat Texas A&M on Thursday. The Crimson Tide guard went coast to coast to hit a floater as time expired in a dramatic 71-70 victory that keeps the team’s March Madness hopes alive.

Bama's tourney hopes were on the verge of disappearing. Collin Sexton would NOT let it happen. pic.twitter.com/L7S5FzlzD4 — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2018

Sexton, one of the top point guard prospects for the 2018 NBA Draft, made the basket right after the Aggies had hit a three-pointer to go ahead. The crowd in St. Louis was going wild as he scrambled down the court and found enough open space in the paint to guide the ball into the net.

The guard finished his incredible performance with 27 points, five assists, and three rebounds. He’s averaged over 18 points per game this season.

Alabama will now play top-seeded Auburn in the quarterfinals Friday night. A few more wins could ensure their trip to the NCAA Tournament this spring.