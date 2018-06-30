Albert Almora leaves Saturday’s Cubs game

Albert Almora is having a breakout season and has been one of the Cubs’ best players.

But on Saturday, he and the Cubs got a scare.

Almora left during the fifth inning of the game with the Twins. Almora singled and appeared to grab the back of his right leg on the way to first. Almora stayed in the game for a batter but was taken out and replaced on the bases by Mike Montgomery.



Check back for updates.