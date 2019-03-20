Alex Colome best bet to close for White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alex Colome has not been named the White Sox closer — manager Rick Renteria hasn’t specified who exactly he has in mind for the ninth inning other than to see he has more than one option — but most signs point to the right-hander being that guy.

And that would be more than fine with Colome.

“I need the adrenaline to get into the game and feel the moment,” he said through translator Billy Russo. “It’s different for a reliever when you are pitching the eighth or you are pitching the ninth. The adrenaline is different, the emotions are different. For me, that’s the thing that gives gives me strength.”

Maybe so. Pitching in a minor league game Wednesday, Colome gave up two runs (earned) on four hits in 2/3 of an inning. He owns a 4.76 ERA in six Cactus League games but is not concerned about those numbers.

Opening Day is next Thursday. Colome is slated to work against the Rangers Thursday, his first back-to-back outings. The only other true option is Kelvin Herrera, who looks healthy but is working his way back from a foot injury.

For Colome, the higher the leverage situation, the better.

“They haven’t told me yet what my role is going to be,” Colome said. “I don’t care right now — spring training is the time to get ready and be ready for whatever role the team decides to put you in.”

Colome, 30, had 12 saves and 30 holds with a 3.04 ERA between the Mariners and Rays last season. He had 37 saves in an All-Star season with the Rays in 2016, and with 47 saves in 2017 was the first pitcher in Rays history to lead the majors.

Guillen joining NBC Sports Chicago as studio analyst

Former Sox manager Ozzie Guillen has been hired as studio analyst on NBC Sports Chicago’s pregame and postgame shows beginning this season. Guillen’s first appearance on the job is Opening Day Thursday in Kansas City.

Guillen, who guided the Sox to their 2005 World Series championship, will also continue as an analyst on the “Baseball Night in Chicago” on weeknights before every Sox or Cubs game on NBCSCH, along with various other duties for the station.

“Chicago will always be my home, there is no better sports town in the world and I can’t wait to get started,” Guillen said.