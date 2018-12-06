Alex Colome ready to close, lead for White Sox

Right-hander Alex Colome was surprised to be shown the door by the Mariners — along with numerous other high profile teammates from an 89-win team this winter — but his reaction to last Friday’s trade which sent him to the White Sox brightened when told an opportunity to be a closer again would be his.

“I can’t tell you right now I am going to be the closer, that’s not my place to say but I know I will have to earn that position,” Colome said. “It’s something to prove in spring training, I’m confident in myself and I know I can do the job.”

Colome said knowing the Sox are building for a promising future was a plus.

“I felt happy knowing it’s a young team that is planning to fight for a playoff spot in years to come,’’ he said Thursday through translator Billy Russo.

Alex Colome delivers a pitch during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Colome has closed before, saving 47 games for the Rays in 2017. He saved 37 in 2016 and made the AL All-Star team.

Colome said he didn’t embrace taking on the role of setup man behind dominant closer Edwin Diaz in Seattle after the Rays dealt him last summer.

“I wasn’t happy. My mind wasn’t in the right spot but when I got to Seattle,” he said.

He had chalked up 11 saves in the Rays pen, but warmed up to setup duty after time.

“I didn’t notice much difference in being a setup man and closer,” he said. “In those situations you’re getting into the game with the game on the line and you have to perform.’’

But like he said, the ninth inning is where it’s at in his view and he hopes to break spring training as the Sox’ guy in that role.

Colome, 29, cost the Sox catcher Omar Narvaez, whose defense paled next to a productive left-handed bat. Colome, who owns a 2.78 ERA with strikeout and walk rates ofr 9.5 and 2.8 per nine innings from 2016-18, is projected to earn about $7 million in arbitration and is under contract control through 2020. The Sox will value his veteran leadership alongside righty Nate Jones in what figures to be an otherwise young bullpen.

Colome says he’s up for being a veteran voice.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I can be a very good example for the guys. I like to talk to the guys and help the best way I can. Not just for the guys in the bullpen but throughout the whole team.”