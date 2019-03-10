Alex Colomé stumbles in White Sox’ loss to Athletics

Athletics 7, White Sox 6

Colomé stumbles

Right-hander Alex Colomé was one of the few bright spots for the White Sox’ bullpen that had a league-worst 6.84 ERA enter Sunday’s game. But that all changed in the sixth inning.

Colomé, who only allowed one hit and no runs in his first three Cactus League appearances, allowed five hits and three earned runs in ⅔ of the sixth inning. He was replaced by Nate Jones, who closed out the frame by striking out a batter.

“I fell behind on a couple hitters and then they were swinging the ball,” Colomé said through a translator. “I missed a few pitches, too, and I paid for it.”

The Sox acquired Colomé from the Mariners for catcher Omar Narvaez in November.

Moncada goes yard

It was a good day for Yoan Moncada, who seems to be making a smooth transition to third base.

Moncada connected with Jose Abreu twice to get an out at first base before he was replaced by Danny Mendick in the sixth. He also had his hand in a double-play in the third.

On top of a solid fielding day, Moncada hit his first home run of the spring and drew a walk.

Cease the day

Right-hander Dylan Cease, one of the Sox’ top pitching prospects, had another solid but brief outing. After making it through a 14-pitch inning on Tuesday, Cease allowed two hits and one earned run in 1⅔ innings, while striking out two batters. It was his second relief appearance in Cactus League.

On deck

Sox at Brewers, Phoenix, 3:05 p.m. CT Monday, Ivan Nova vs. Jhoulys Chacin