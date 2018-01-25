Alex DeBrincat, Anthony Duclair lead the way as Blackhawks snap losing skid

DETROIT — Alex DeBrincat has long since passed the point of being awed by his job. It’s not strange to be on a line with Jonathan Toews. It’s not weird to be buddies with Patrick Kane. And it’s not even that big a deal to score three goals against his hometown team in front of family and friends. Heck, he already had a hat trick earlier in the season, and he already had scored at Little Caesar’s Arena in the preseason.

No, DeBrincat’s four-point game Thursday night was a big deal for one primary reason — it helped the Blackhawks get a desperately needed victory, 5-1 over the Red Wings. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Hawks, and gave them a little hope heading into the All-Star break that maybe, just maybe, the playoffs aren’t out of reach just yet.

“It’s huge,” said DeBrincat, a native of nearby Farmington Hills. “All points matter at this point of the season, and [with] where we are in the standings.”

The new top line of DeBrincat, Jonathan Toews and Anthony Duclair looked good against the Maple Leafs. They looked dominant against the Red Wings. Duclair had his first goal with the Hawks and added two assists, Toews had an assist, and all three were plus-4 on the night.

Anthony Duclair (right) celebrates his first-period goal with Duncan Keith (left) and Alex DeBrincat on Thursday night. (AP Photo)

“Some nights, you’re going to have a lot of opportunities, but they’re not going to go in,” Duclair said. “You just stay positive. We talked about that before the game — we knew goals were coming, it was just a matter of time.”

Not much time, actually. DeBrincat snapped a seven-game goal drought with a turnaround shot from the top of the right circle that caught goaltender Jimmy Howard by surprise at 2:19 of the first. DeBrincat set up Duclair’s first goal with the Haws barely three minutes later, a quick shot from the slot. Vinnie Hinostroza made it 3-0 at 8:47, with Duclair picking up another assist.

And after Toews set up Duclair on a second-period 2-on-1 that was denied by Petr Mrazek — in for Howard, who gave up three goals on nine shots — Toews found DeBrincat on a beautiful give-and-go to make it 4-0 at 11:31 of the second. It was DeBrincat’s second two-goal game.

Anthony Mantha spoiled Anton Forsberg’s shutout bid with a power-play goal at 16:09 of the third, but DeBrincat got his hometown hat trick on an empty-netter with 18.5 seconds left.

And there were smiles in the postgame dressing room for the first time in two weeks.

“It’s been a long time since we won one game,” Joel Quenneville said. “Certainly feels a lot different than the experience we’ve had over the last week.”

Crawford update

Quenneville said he was “hopeful” that goaltender Corey Crawford — who has been out since Christmas with what three sources described as vertigo-like symptoms — could finally get back on the ice over the All-Star break. If that goes well, the Hawks could take Crawford on the post-break road trip to Nashville, Vancouver and Calgary to monitor his on-ice work.

The Jordan rules

Jordan Oesterle has cemented himself as the Hawks’ No. 2 defenseman over the past two months, and has the ice time to prove it. He topped 25 minutes Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, the fourth time he’s played that much.

“He gets up in the play; that’s what this team needs,” said his partner, Duncan Keith. “It’s so hard to score 5-on-5, you need to have that extra attacker in there to alleviate some of that pressure. … He makes a good hard pass, he’s got a good shot. You can tell he’s excited. He wants to make the most of it. It was an up and down year for him last year [in the Oilers organization]. You can tell he’s hungry to make the most of this opportunity he’s had. He’s been a real positive for our team.”

Roster report

Patrick Sharp was a healthy scratch for the fourth time this season, but the first time since Dec. 31. Tommy Wingels replaced him in the lineup and on the third line, with Artem Anisimov and Ryan Hartman.

