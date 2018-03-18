Alex DeBrincat’s third hat trick not enough as Blackhawks squander lead

Alex DeBrincat hadn’t scored in 13 games. Joel Quenneville wasn’t worried.

“I still think he does a lot of good things as far as his awareness around the rink without the puck,” Quenneville said before the game. “Obviously, it’d be nice to have him grab a goal or two here, and then all of a sudden he’ll be a little bit more comfortable with it.”

A goal or two? How about three?

DeBrincat posted his third hat trick of the season, but it wasn’t enough, as the Blackhawks blew two third-period leads and lost to the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in overtime when Patrik Berglund beat J-F Berube on a soft goal with 1:29 left in overtime. The Blues had tied it on Alex Pietrangelo’s goal with 1:22 left in regulation after DeBrincat’s third goal.

Matthew Highmore and Blues center Brayden Schenn battle for the puck during the second period on Sunday. Highmore was injured later in the period and left the game. (AP Photo)

Quenneville was right to not be worried about DeBrincat. But he should be worried about his goaltenders.

The Hawks have given up five or more goals 11 times since Corey Crawford was put on injured reserve after Christmas, including the last three games and six of the last 10. Berube finished with 36 saves against the Blues.

“I thought he was all right tonight,” Quenneville said. “I’m not complaining about the goaltending. It’s a team affair.”

Duncan Keith acknowledged that Crawford masked a lot of the Hawks’ defensive issues and frequently stole games, “especially the last couple of years.” But he, too, said the Hawks’ inability to hold third-period leads — they lost to the Sabres a day earlier in the same manner — was a total team effort.

“Obviously, goaltending is an important position, and I think we’ve talked enough about how we’ve missed Corey,” Keith said. “But let’s not take anything away from the goaltenders we have. They’ve been battling in there and doing their best, and it’s a team game. There’s breakdowns all over the ice, offensive zone, neutral zone, defensive zone. We win games, it’s because a lot of players are contributing. And we lose games because of a lot of different plays that cost us.”

On the bright side, DeBrincat is the sixth rookie in the last 30 years to get three hat tricks, joining Teemu Selanne (five), Joe Nieuwendyk (four), Eric Lindros, Tony Granato and Patrik Laine — some awfully good company. DeBrincat has 25 goals.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “But it’s tough to be happy when we’re not where we want to be.”

The Hawks led 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3, but failed to hold the lead each time. Pietrangelo sent the game to overtime when he scored with 1:22 left, with goalie Jake Allen pulled for an extra attacker. Berglund’s overtime slapper trickled through Berube’s legs for the winner.

It was two huge points for the Blues, who are fighting to get back into the playoff picture. For the Hawks, it was just another frustration, futile evening.

“I think we’re playing hard,” Keith said. “Whether it’s a mistake here or there or just not able to score a goal or defend — I don’t think it’s necessarily something just happens late in the last minute. It’s been all year, throughout the games.”

Highmore hurt

Matthew Highmore was helped off the ice at 4:20 of the second period after sliding hard into the boards after a hit. He did not return to the game, and Quenneville said he’d “know more” about his status on Monday. With Anthony Duclair already hurt, the Hawks have the bare minimum of skaters — 12 forwards and six defensemen.

