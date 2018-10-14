Alex DeBrincat, Brandon Saad going in opposite directions for Blackhawks

When the Blackhawks re-acquired Brandon Saad during the summer of 2017, they thought they were getting the ideal running mate for Jonathan Toews. So far this season, it looks like they have given Toews a high-scoring winger to complete a potent line

But that production isn’t coming from Saad. It’s being provided by Alex DeBrincat.

“I think I’m getting pretty lucky right now. I think playing with (Toews) and (Dominik) Kahun, they’re making great plays and getting me the puck,” DeBrincat said Saturday after scoring twice, including the overtime game-winner to beat St. Louis. “It’s pretty easy when you have those guys as your line mates.”

In his second season, DeBrincat has six goals in the Hawks’ first five games. His all-around play is drawing plaudits, and any questions about his size have pretty much been silenced.

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

As for Saad, he’s going in the opposite direction of DeBrincat.

Saad spent the bulk of last season playing with Toews, and neither produced at the level the Hawks needed. Their underlying possession numbers were strong, but that didn’t translate to goals and were one factor in the Hawks’ crash to last place in the Central Division.

This season was supposed to be different. Saad was moved to the Patrick Kane-Nick Schmaltz line but in four games he had just one assist. Then Saturday, Saad was dropped to the fourth line and actually got off to a decent start, drawing a penalty and picking up the primary assist on Artem Anisimov’s first-period goal.

But a look at Saad’s ice time against the Blues shows he didn’t maintain that level over the course of a game that lasted almost 65 minutes. He only played 10 minutes, 14 seconds and skated just four shifts in the third period and didn’t see the ice in overtime.

Asked about keeping Saad on the bench during the extra session, coach Joel Quenneville was blunt.

“I think games, decisions are made based on performance over the course of a game, and that’s what we elected to do,” Quenneville said.

A decision like that wasn’t what the Hawks envisioned when they brought Saad back. And it’s not like he came cheap.

Not only is Saad eating $6 million of cap space through the 2020-21 season, the Hawks gave up a premier player in Artemi Panarin to get him back from the Blue Jackets. While Panarin is proving in Columbus he wasn’t just a creation of Kane’s wizardry, for now Saad can’t get on the ice in overtime while the Hawks are trying to see the positives in using him on the fourth line.

“He’ll get back up and hopefully for the time he’s down there, he can produce and play well with that line,” Kane said. “It seems like he has a good attitude, so it’ll give us some more depth all around the lineup.”

Of course, the issue is that the Hawks didn’t swap Panarin for a $6 million player they hope will produce higher in the lineup. They wanted the Saad who once drew comparisons to Marian Hossa, and during a pair of Stanley Cup runs showed the potential to play an elite all-around game.

DeBrincat, though not the same kind of player, is showing he might be on the path to elite and ready to take another step after his strong rookie year. Quenneville, again, was effusive in his praise of DeBrincat, praising pretty much everything about his game.

“That line’s really gotten off to a fun start together. They’ve got some good chemistry together,” Quenneville said Saturday. “But the Cat’s had an excellent start.”